FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOXSCORES

ATCHISON COUNTY 52, HORTON 6

Horton;0;0;0;6;—;6

Atchison County;16;22;6;8;—;52

Horton — Lockwood 5 run.

Atchison County — Smith (4) 70 run, 58 run, 55 run, 4 run, Myers (3) 45 run, 27 run, 38 run. PAT — Hetherington 3 runs, Smith run, Caudle pass from Courter.

AXTELL 50, DONIPHAN WEST 0

Doniphan West;0;0;0;X;—;0

Axtell;8;28;14;X;—;50

Axtell — Q. Buessing (2) 1 run, 37 run, Detweiler (3) 23 run, 39 pass from Q. Buessing, 7 pass form Q. Buessing, D. Buessing 25 pass from Q. Buessing, Werner 38 pass form Q. Buessing. PAT — M. Buessing 2 runs, D. Buessing pass from Q. Buessing, Q. Buessing run.

HALSTEAD 54, CHAPMAN 14

Halstead;8;8;24;14;—;54

Chapman;0;6;0;8;—;14

Halstead — Grider (2) 27 run, 10 run, 5 run, Hiebert 34 run, Farmer (2) 15 run, 40 run, Boyd run. PAT — Kraus 4 runs, Hiebert run, Boyd run.

Chapman — Litzinger (2) 6 run, 14 run. PAT — Riegel run.

HANOVER 52, FRANKFORT 34

Hanover;14;8;16;14;—;52

Frankfort;14;14;0;6;—;34

Hanover — Schwartz (2) 3 run, 30 run, J. Jueneman (2) 1 run, 2 run, C. Jueneman (2) 26 pass from J. Jueneman, 30 pass from J. Jueneman, E. Jueneman 13 pass from J. Jueneman. PAT — C. Jueneman pass from J. Jueneman, J. Jueneman 2 runs, Link pass from J. Jueneman, Schwartz run.

Frankfort — G. Dalinghaus (4) 14 run, 40 run, 2 run, 1 run, Stowell 19 pass from Cornelison. PAT — Stowell pass from Cornelison, Cornelison run.

HOLTON 41, WAMEGO 14

Wamego;7;0;7;0;—;14

Holton;0;14;21;6;—;41

Wamego — Vetter 46 run, Sackrider 3 run. PAT — Sucena 2 kicks.

Holton — Purcell 9 run, Watkins (2) 24 pass from Fletcher, 13 pass from Purcell, Wright 52 run, Tannahill 1 run, Karn 5 run. PAT — Ruiz 3 kicks, Purcell run.

JEFFERSON NORTH 20, TROY 8

Troy;6;0;2;0;—;8

Jefferson North;0;0;6;14;—;20

Troy — Parks 69 pass from Jasper, Team safety.

Jefferson North — Tweed 1 run, Gutschenritter 23 pass from Tweed, Budy 42 run. PAT — Gutschenritter pass from Tweed.

LEBO 54, BURLINGAME 20

Lebo;16;14;16;8;—;54

Burlingame;6;8;0;6;—;20

Lebo — Reese (3) 5 run, 2 run, 19 pass from McEwen, McEwen (3) 3 run, 67 kickoff return, 9 run, Schroeder 13 pass from McEwen. PAT — McEwen 2 runs, Konrade 2 passes from McEwen, Bailey pass from McEwen.

Burlingame — Young 2 run, Middleton (2) 5 run, 2 run. PAT — Ledom run.

MADISON 62, CHASE COUNTY 18

Chase County;0;6;12;0;—;18

Madison;6;24;16;16;—;62

Chase County — Holloway (3) 32 pass from C. Budke, 21 pass from C. Budke, 72 kickoff return.

Madison — Fife (5) 55 run, 15 run, 44 pass from Wolgram, 40 run, 5 run, Wasson 35 run, Wolgram 73 run. PAT — Engle 4 runs, Wolgram 3 runs.

NORTHERN HEIGHTS 54, WABAUNSEE 32

Wabaunsee;6;12;0;14;—;32

Northern Heights;8;30;8;8;—;54

Wabaunsee — Wollenberg 6 pass from Oliver, Oliver (3) 2 run, 7 run, 7 run, Schultz 20 pass from Oliver. PAT — Wollenberg.

Northern Heights — Heiman (3) 9 run, 72 run, 39 run, Orender (2) 29 pass from Heiman, 20 pass from Heiman, Floyd 55 run, Preisner 3 run. PAT — Heiman run, Orender 2 runs, Floyd run, Preisner run.

OLPE 55, HILLSBORO 21

Hillsboro;0;0;6;15;—;21

Olpe;21;6;22;6;—;55

Hillsboro — C. Potucek 90 kickoff return, Hein (2) 27 pass from M. Potucek, 38 pass from M. Potucek. PAT — Boldt kick, Hein pass from C. Potucek.

Olpe — Robert (4) 31 run, 2 run, 3 run, 8 run, Weiss (2) 10 run, 5 run, D. Redeker (2) 1 run, 2 run. PAT — Castillo 5 kicks, Weiss pass from Hoelting.

PERRY-LECOMPTON 57, KC WARD 6

Perry-Lecompton;28;13;16;0;—;57

KC Ward;0;0;0;6;—;6

Perry-Lecompton — Williams 66 pass from Welch, 57 kickoff return, Quinlan 6 pass from Welch, Stone (2) 38 pass from Welch, 4 pass from Welch, Hess 7 pass from Welch, Roush 15 pass from Welch, Metcalfe 3 run. PAT — Gonzalez 6 kicks, Elliott kick.

KC Ward — Gillom 94 fumble return.

RILEY COUNTY 40, ST. MARYS 12

St. Marys;0;6;6;0;—;12

Riley County;13;14;13;0;—;40

St. Marys — C. King (2) 53 pass from C. Hurla, 7 run.

Riley County — Barnes (2) 27 run, 6 run, T. Harmison (2) 25 pass from G. Harmison, 26 run, Brokenicky (2) 10 run 7 run. PAT — Abernathy 2 kicks, Barnes run.

RIVERSIDE 42, PLEASANT RIDGE 7

Pleasant Ridge;0;0;0;7;—;7

Riverside;14;14;14;0;—;42

Pleasant Ridge — Heckman 4 run. PAT — Battle kick.

Riverside — Barron 11 run, 5 run, Horn 4 run, Libel 67 pass from Davis, Dittemore 13 pass from Davis, Grable 6 run. PAT — Dittemore 6 kicks.

ROSSVILLE 61, MISSION VALLEY 18

Rossville;22;18;7;14;—;61

Mission Valley;12;0;0;6;—;18

Rossville — Horak (3) 72 run, 9 run, 14 run, Rezac 69 run, Sowers (2) 1 run, 23 pass from Horak, Reeves 29 pass from Horak, Brown 18 pass from Horak, Kippes 15 run. PAT — Reeves 4 kicks, Giacomo kick, Brown run.

Mission Valley — Blythe 54 pass from Stowe, McGInley 68 run, Dunbar 2 run.

SABETHA 56, ROYAL VALLEY 21

Royal Valley;7;7;0;7;—;21

Sabetha;7;22;21;6;—;56

Royal Valley — Shane 29 pass from Cumpton, Lyming (2) 2 run, 10 run. PAT — Dressman 3 kicks.

Sabetha — Frazee (2) 51 run, 1 run, Garber (3) 33 run, 1 run, 1 run, Argabright 13 pass from Garber, Arnold 2 run, Edelman 6 run. PAT — Krauss 4 kicks, Schmelzle 2 passes from Garber.

SILVER LAKE 61, OSKALOOSA 8

Oskaloosa;0;0;0;8;—;8

Silver Lake;41;7;6;7;—;61

Oskaloosa — Hamm 30 pass from Perry. PAT — Conversion run.

Silver Lake — Renfro (3) 19 pass from Hay, 7 run, 23 run, Redmond (2) 20 pass from Hay, 8 run, Comer (2) 2 run, 61 run, Hay 53 run. PAT — Matzke 4 kicks, Klein 2 kicks.

SMOKY VALLEY 42, ROCK CREEK 21

Smoky Valley;8;14;12;8;—;42

Rock Creek;7;8;6;0;—;21

Smoky Valley — Wilson (2) 4 run, 34 run, Kennedy (2) 60 run, 5 run, Peters 61 run, Heble 21 pass from Lucas. PAT — Kennedy run, Wilson run, Lysell run.

Rock Creek — Whaley (2) 15 pass from Killingsworth, 49 pass from Killingsworth, Zenger 19 pass from Killingsworth. PAT — Golden kick, Killingsworth run.

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

CITY

Hayden 50, Wellsville 6

Manhattan 68, Highland Park 0 (Thurs.)

Shawnee Heights 35, Lansing 17

Topeka High 60, Topeka West 13

Washburn Rural 35, Seaman 10

AREA

Atchison 35, KC Sumner 7

Atchison County 52, Horton 6

Axtell 50, Doniphan West 0

Beloit 47, Russell 0

Blue Valley-Randolph at Lakeside, late

Burlington 42, Anderson County 12

Central Heights at West Franklin

Centralia 38, Valley Heights 20

Centre 56, Marais des Cygnes Valley 6

Clifton-Clyde 70, Lincoln 0

Colony-Crest at Altoona-Midway

Emporia 14, Junction City 13

Free State 31, Lawrence 30

Halstead 54, Chapman 14

Hanover 52, Frankfort 34

Hesston at Clay Center

Hill City 62, Washington County 12

Holton 41, Wamego 14

Jackson Heights 33, Lyndon 14

Jefferson North 20, Troy 8

Jefferson West 45, Santa Fe Trail 6

Lebo 54, Burlingame 20

Madison 62, Chase County 18

Marysville 68, Hiawatha 20

Nemaha Central at Maur Hill

Northern Heights 54, Wabaunsee 32

Olpe 55, Hillsboro 21

Onaga 58, Wetmore 13

Osage City 32, McLouth 0

Perry-Lecompton 57, KC Ward 6

Riley County 40, St. Marys 12

Riverside 42, Pleasant Ridge 7

Rossville 61, Mission Valley 18

Rural Vista at Hartford

Sabetha 56, Royal Valley 21

Scott City 31, Concordia 0

Silver Lake 61, Oskaloosa 8

Smoky Valley 42, Rock Creek 21

Southeast-Saline 41, Council Grove 21

Spring Hill 31, Baldwin 0

St. Paul 64, Southern Coffey 14

Tonganoxie 62, Ottawa 7

Valley Falls at Maranatha

Ulysses 48, Abilene 6

Waverly at Wakefield

STATE

Andale 29, Cheney 22

Andover Central 21, Arkansas City 13 (Thurs.)

Augusta 10, El Dorado 6

Basehor-Linwood 27, KC Schlagle 24

Belle Plaine 21, Douglass 0

Blue Valley 10, Blue Valley West 7

Blue Valley North 17, St. James Academy 14

Bonner Springs 40, KC Piper 6

Buhler 36, Winfield 10

Caldwell 48, Medicine Lodge 34

Campus 38, Hutchinson 21

Caney Valley 43, Baxter Springs 0

Canton-Galva 70, Herington 0

Carroll 44, Wichita South 8

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Central-Burden

Chanute 20, Labette County 8

Chaprral 21, Hutchinson Trinity 20

Chase at Burrton

Cherryvale 40, Eureka 31

Cimarron 60, Ellinwood 0

Clearwater 35, Wichita Collegiate 14

Colby 56, Goodland 7

Deerfield at Ashland

Derby 55, Maize 7

DeSoto 28, Pittsburg 14

Dodge City 45, Liberal 6

Eisenhower 28, Valley Cener 6

Ellis 30, LaCrosse 14

Erie at Northeast-Arma

Frontenac 23, Columbus 0

Galena 38, Parsons 0

Garden Plain 32, Conway Springs 21

Gardner-Edgerton 49, SM West 23

Girard 43, Osawatomie 22

Goddard 17, Andover 13

Goessel at Bennington

Golden Plains 53, Western Plains 0

Great Bend 27, Garden City 7

Hodgeman County 52, Ness City 26

Hoisington 38, Norton 7

Hoxie at WaKeeney

Hugoton 22, Holcomb 0

Humboldt 50, Southeast-Cherokee 18

Hutchinson Central Christian 61, South Haven 0

KC Christ Prep 33, Coffeyville 13

KC Washington 55, KC Turner 0

KC Wyandotte 34, KC Harmon 0

Kapaun 42, Wichita Heights 40

Kingman 16, Larned 3

Kiowa County 52, Kinsley 0

Leavenworth 52, SM North 24

Leoti at Oberlin

Little River 54, Moundridge 0

Logan-Palco at Northern Valley

Lyons at Lakin

Macksville 68, Central Plains 22

Maize South 56, Wichita North 13

Marion 46, Bluestem 6

Marmaton Valley 58, Chetopa 8

McPherson 49, Circle 0

Miege 58, Blue Valley Northwest 15 (Thurs.)

Mill Valley 56, Blue Valley Southwest 14

Minneola 46, Bucklin 20

Moscow 85, Fowler 33

Mulvane 23, Wellington 7

Natoma 73, Cunningham 28

Neodesha at Fredonia

Nickerson at Pratt

Norwich 66, Fairfield 0

Olathe East 32, Olathe South 21

Olathe North 52, Olathe Northwest 7

Olathe West 34, SM East 18 (Thurs.)

Osborne 40, Thunder Ridge 34

Oswego 60, Flinthills 12

Otis-Bison 44, Ingalls 6

Oxford 46, Udall 22

Paola 16, Louisburg 8

Phillipsburg at Minneapolis

Pike Valley 1, Linn 0 (forfeit)

Plainville 59, Oakley 14

Pleasanton 1, Yates Center 0 (forfeit)

Prairie View 41, Iola 0

Quinter 1, Tribune 0 (forfeit)

Riverton at Jayhawk-Linn

Rock Hills at Beloit-St. John’s

Rolla at Pawnee Heights

Rose Hill 45, Independence 0

Sacred Heart at Republic County

Salina Central 35, Hays 3

Salina South 47, Newton 24

Sedgwick 42, Inman 7

SM Northwest 21, SM South 0 (Thurs.)

Smith Center 34, Ell-Saline 0

Solomon at Peabody

South Barber 50, Pretty Prairie 0

South Central 17, Argonia-Attica 0

Spearville at South Gray

St. Francis 46, Atwood 0

St. John at Pratt-Skyline

Stafford at Satanta

Sterling 28, Southwestern Heights 22

Sublette at Meade

Syracuse at Stanton County

Tescott at Southern Cloud

TMP-Marian 31, Ellsworth 20 (Thurs.)

Triplains-Brewster at Sharon SPrings

Victoria 68, Stockton 19

Weskan at Cheylin

West Elk 30, Sedan 26

Wheatland-Grinnell 1, Dighton 0 (forfeit)

Wichita Independent at Remington

Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Southeast 0 (Thurs.)

Wichita Trinity at Haven

Wichita West 28, Wichita East 14

Wilson at Sylvan-Lucas