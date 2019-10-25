As he watched his team put together a dominant first quarter Thursday night against Ellsworth, it was clear to Thomas More Prep-Marian coach Jay Harris where the extra inspiration was coming from.

In an emotional pre-game moment, the Monarchs recognized Sophia Linenberger, a TMP-Marian sophomore who is battling a rare form of cancer. Each one of the Monarch players presented her with a rose before the game.

“I think that really got them fired up to try and get this win for her,” Harris said.

The Monarchs did just that, upsetting the Bearcats 31-20 at Lewis Field Stadium.

Linenberger, who participated in the coin toss, was diagnosed in January with Ewing sarcoma, a cancer that grows in the bones or soft tissue surrounding the bone.

It was announced before the game that Linenberger’s cancer is now in remission, bringing cheers from the crowd.

“That’s great news,” Harris said. “She’s a wonderful girl.”

The Monarchs (2-6) stormed out to a 19-0 first quarter lead behind a pair of touchdowns from freshman quarterback Kade Harris and a pick-six from sophomore Jace Wentling.

Harris ran for four touchdowns while Wentling intercepted three passes on the night, helping the Monarchs take a step forward after lop-sided losses to Norton and Minneapolis in their two previous games.

"The last two weeks, kind of a letdown a little bit," Jay Harris said. "I challenged them this week that we still got to go out and get after it, and they did. They accepted the challenge and took care of business."

The Monarchs established their passing game early with a pair of 20-plus yard receptions by sophomore Mark Rack, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run from Harris. After another stop, Harris pushed the TMP lead to 13-0 with an 11-yard run, absorbing a hard hit on the way to the end zone.

Wentling then beat a Bearcat to the spot on a screen pass and picked off Morgan Kelley's pass and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown to make it 19-0.

"We had seen that play on film and he did a good job reading it and busting that up and taking it in to score," Jay Harris said.

TMP took the 19-0 lead into halftime, aided by a fumble recovery to thwart a promising Ellsworth drive in the second quarter.

Ellsworth put the pressure on TMP in the third quarter with touchdowns on defense and special teams. Harris' pass was picked off by Brendan Tripp, whose fumble on the return was scooped up by Luke Sharp and brought in 30 yards for the score.

Sharp scored again after picking up a blocked punt and taking it 40 yards to cut the Monarchs' lead to 19-13 with 6:20 left in the third quarter.

"Some of our players got down, and we just kept saying, 'Keep your head up,'" Kade Harris said. "'We're still in the game, just keep cool.'"

Harris gave the Monarchs breathing room with a 28-yard touchdown run late in the third. He scored his fourth touchdown on an 11-yard run to make it 31-13 with just under nine minutes left.

"That third quarter was kind of strange," Jay Harris said. "They were resilient with that and bounced back from it and kept battling and finished it off."

Kelley found Sharp for a 31-yard touchdown to cut TMP's lead to 11 with 7:17 left, but TMP forced three turnovers in the last few minutes, including two picks by Wentling to keep the Bearcats at bay.

"He's just a good player and he influences us a lot just to keep getting better every day," Kade Harris said of Wentling.

TMP found success through the air, with Harris throwing for more than 170 yards.

"That's something we've been really looking to open up more, kind of looking at that all year," Jay Harris said of the pass game. "Tonight, I said that's what we're going to do and we took advantage of it."

Jay Harris credited his defensive line for creating pressure in the backfield.

"That was huge because that didn't let their quarterback get set and throw passes," he said. "We kept him on the run and he could never really get comfortable back there and look for open receivers. Our defensive line did an excellent job."

Ellsworth fell to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Class 2A District play. The Bearcats have district wins over Minneapolis and Phillipsburg.

The Monarchs, who entered the game already out of the playoff picture, will travel to Ellinwood to close out the season next Friday.

"A great confidence boost," Kade Harris said of Thursday's win. "We're going to go into next week and keep playing and hopefully get a win."

"If we can finish this out with back-to-back wins, it will be big for the future," Jay Harris said.