As regular seasons begin to wind down, many of Garden City Community College's fall athletic programs have been in action the past few days.

Volleyball falls to third-ranked Saints

LIBERAL - Garden City Community College Head Coach Patrick Hiltz said a few weeks ago, that there was no better team in the Jayhawk Conference than Seward County. And on Monday, the Saints proved just that, rolling to a straight-set victory: 25-16, 25-14, 25-6 over the Broncbusters at the Green House.

"I thought we played with an energy unlike anything we've played with before this year," Hiltz said. "We showed no fear, and truly looked like we were having fun."

Garden City kept things close early in the first set, pulling within a single point of the nationally third-ranked Saints, 10-9. But Seward rattled off seven of the next eight points and never looked back.

"We talked about having a goal, a focus tonight both individually and as a team. We got better. Our defense looked better."

The Broncbusters built a three-point lead in the second set, but Seward County regained control, thanks in large part to a slew of hitting errors. The Saints ran away with the set, before strolling to a 19-point win in the third.

"People always talk about playing your best at the end of the season," Hiltz said. "We are getting close. If how we played tonight turns into how we play the rest of the season, we will be tough to beat."

Katarina Vojvodic had nine kills, and Katie McHugh had seven digs for Garden City.

Garden City is on the road today, with a 6:30 p.m. match at Dodge City.

Cross country team making strides

EL DORADO - Despite using just three runners, the Garden City Community College cross country team made some serious strides over the weekend at the 2019 Ollie Isom Invitational at Butler Community College.

Javyn Contreras sprinted to a 17th-place finish, clocking a time of 17:19.9, leading the way for the Broncbusters. Contreras average mile time was 5:34.7.

His teammate Noe Rodriguez was 25th with a time of 18:48.3 and an average mile of 6:03.1.

Samuel Gitau was right behind him at 26th with a time of 18:56.3 and an average mile of 6:05.7.

Cloud County won the team title, with Butler coming in second. The Thunderbirds' Dais Malebana was the individual champ with a time of 14:46.9.

Garden City will travel to Hutchinson on Saturday to compete in the Region VI Championships, beginning at 11 a.m.

Soccer teams drop 1-0 matches to Conquistadors

Garden City Comunity College's soccer teams finished their regular seasons Sunday at Dodge City. Both the men and women each lost 1-0 to the Conquistadors.

Men

Locked into a playoff spot, there wasn't anything Garden City could do to catch Dodge City. But it wasn't like they needed any extra motivation.

Unfortunately, the Conquistadors got the last laugh in this one.

Dodge City's Eduardo Da Silva scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute, and the Conquistadors squeaked past the Broncbusters 1-0 Sunday at Memorial Stadium. Garden City finished the regular season at 6-9 and 4-6 in conference play. They open the postseason on Sunday likely at Cowley.

In one of the most physical games of the season (there were five yellow cards issues), the Broncbusters had every chance to steal one on enemy turf. But that decisive goal wrapped up the No. 3 seed in the Jayhawk West for the Conquistadors.

Garden City was outshot 16-2. Broncbuster goal keeper Gabriel Melo recorded six saves.

Women

As they've done most of the season, Garden City played well enough defensively to win the match. But as has often been the case, their offense struggled to get anything going.

D'Ana Prieto scored the game's lone goal in the ninth minute for Dodge City, and ending GCCC's season with a 1-0 win Sunday at Memorial Stadium. The Broncbusters finished the year 1-16 and 1-11 in conference play.

Garden City managed just one shot all afternoon. GCCC goal keeper Kaylee Keller added seven more saves during the match, finishing the season with 115 saves.