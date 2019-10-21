Hutch drops GCCC in three sets

It was another slow start for Garden City Community College.

Hutchinson's Eden Hiebert and Jenna Thorne each had 10 kills, Eboni Sapien finished with 32 assists, and the Blue Dragons snapped a seven-match losing streak with a sweep of Garden City Saturday 12-25, 19-25, 13-25 at Perryman Athletic Complex.

The Broncbusters quickly found themselves down seven points in the opening set after Katelyn Elstun hammered a ball down the middle. A hitting error; coupled by a serve that sailed out of bounds, gave the Blue Dragons their first 10-point advantage, 18-8. A block followed by a kill by Jaydin Schake and another Garden City error, gave Hutchinson the first set.

Garden City was more competitive early in the second set. But with the score tied at three, Hutchinson answered with a 13-8 run to take a five-point advantage. The Blue Dragons then scored five straight points before punctuating the set following a Garden City hitting error. In the third, the visitors raced out to a 17-8 lead, thanks to a pair of kills by Schake. A Broncbuster miscue stretched the Hutchinson lead to double digits, and a hitting error ended the match.

Katarina Vojvodic led the Broncbusters with 11 kills, and Katie McHugh had 17 assists and 11 digs.

Garden City was at Seward County on Monday.

Lakin claims HPL volleyball championship

Lakin High School went 5-0 on the day to win the High Plains League volleyball tournament, held in Syracuse, on Saturday.

In pool play, the Broncs defeated Southwestern Heights in three sets, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23; then Elkhart 25-15, 25-15; and finally Sublette 25-7, 25-7.

Lakin defeated Syracuse in a semi final match, 25-16, 25-10, to advance to the title match. The Broncs defeated Meade in the championship 25-18, 25-19, to claim the title.

Meade finished in second place with a 4-1 record, while Syracuse completed the day with a 3-2 record, defeating Elkhart 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, in the third place match. Elkhart finished with a 2-3 record for the day.

Moscow wins 6-man South Division

Moscow improved their season record to 7-0 Friday at home against Pawnee Heights, 51-0, but also won the South Division of 6-man football with the win.

The game lasted just the first half, as the point rule came in to play.

The Wildcats scored 33 points in the first quarter.

The first quarter belonged to Moscow’s Austin Snyder, who scored five touchdowns in the period.

Snyder started his dominance at the 8:43 mark, with a 36-yard touchdown run. Gerardo Garcia ran in the point after attempt. With 4:19 left, he had his longest touchdown run of the night of 47-yards. The point after attempt failed. The Wildcat mixed things up on his fourth touchdown, while on defense, he intercepted a Pawnee Heights pass at the 4:01 mark, and returned it 23-yards to the end zone. He also ran in the point after attempt. Snyder returned to offense for his last touchdown of the game with a 39-yard run at 1:22 left in the quarter. Garcia ran in the point after attempt.

The second quarter was spread out to different Moscow players reaching the end zone.

Adan Granillo ran 57-yards at the 9:24 mark to score a touchdown. the point after attempt failed. Garcia blasted through the Pawnee Heights defense for a four-yard touchdown with 9:03 left. The point after run failed. The Wildcats’ Edwin Rojo scored the final touchdown of the game, a four-year run, with 2:51 left. The point after kick was blocked.

Pawnee Heights 0 0 X X - 0

Moscow 33 18 X X - 51

By the Telegram staff