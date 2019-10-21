Winning WAC.

The Garden City High School boys’ cross country team narrowly won the Western Athletic Conference meet Thursday at the Fort Hays Sand Plum Nature Trail at Victoria.

The Buffaloes took the title by two points over Great Bend, 41 to 43 points. Dodge City was close behind in third with 44 points.

"In my 21 years of WAC championship races, I'm not sure I've ever seen team scores this close for the top three teams," GCHS Head Coach Krista Linenberger said.

Garden City senior Ethan Fisher won boys 5,000-meter event, with a time of 16:34.74, to cap off his league high school career.

"We are very proud of our boys for bringing home a WAC championship, and for Ethan Fisher as the individual champion," Linenberger said.

Other top 10 finishers for GCHS included Santiago Nunez in sixth place, running the course in 17:10.80, and Brody Hoff in 10th place with a time of 17:34.57.

Garden City’s Evan Gurrola finished in 13th place with a time of 17:55.77; Austin Hess claimed 19th place at 18:14.65; and Kenji Craig ran the course in 18:33.08 for 23rd place.

"A couple of our kids made key moves in their finishes, to break up groups of kids ahead of them, and displace points in to our favor," Linenberger said. "Those end-of-race efforts made the difference for our team."

In the girls’ 4,000-meters race, GCHS freshman Jocelyn Sosa continued her strong performances on the season, completing the course in 15:42.21 for second place.

The Buffalo girls team finished in fourth place. Great Bend won the team title.

Garden City’s Kaety Kohlhorst finished in 23rd place at 17:30.22; Destiny Avila ran the course in 17:33.19 for 25th place. Ana Casados finished in 27th place at 17:34.20; while Andrea Hernandez ran in 17:34.28 for 28th place.

Anna Lobmeyer finished in 31st place in 18:01.91 and Kalia Aubauer ran the course in 18:23.51 to finish in 33rd place.

"We really ran well from top to bottom. A majority of our runners had a PR (personal record) or their best time of the season," Linenberger said. "All in all, looking at the times, we're pleased with all the efforts and proud of our runners representing Garden City in such a positive way."

Boys team placings and points:

1. Garden City - 41

2. Great Bend - 43

3. Dodge City - 44

4. Liberal - 109

5. Hays - 122

Girls team placings and points:

1. Great Bend - 31

2. Dodge City - 51

3. Hays - 63

4. Garden City - 101

5. Liberal - 122

The Buffaloes will now head to a 6A regional cross country meet on Oct. 26 at Wichita's Cessna Activity Center. The girls' race will begin at 10 a.m. and the boys' race will begin at 10:40 a.m.