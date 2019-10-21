Garden City Comunity College's soccer teams finished their regular seasons Sunday at Dodge City. Both the men and women each lost 1-0 to the Conquistadors.

Men

Locked into a playoff spot, there wasn't anything Garden City could do to catch Dodge City. But it wasn't like they needed any extra motivation.

Unfortunately, the Conquistadors got the last laugh in this one.

Dodge City's Eduardo Da Silva scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute, and the Conquistadors squeaked past the Broncbusters 1-0 Sunday at Memorial Stadium. Garden City finished the regular season at 6-9 and 4-6 in conference play. They open the postseason on Sunday likely at Cowley.

In one of the most physical games of the season (there were five yellow cards issues), the Broncbusters had every chance to steal one on enemy turf. But that decisive goal wrapped up the No. 3 seed in the Jayhawk West for the Conquistadors.

Garden City was outshot 16-2. Broncbuster goal keeper Gabriel Melo recorded six saves.

Women

As they've done most of the season, Garden City played well enough defensively to win the match. But as has often been the case, their offense struggled to get anything going.

D'Ana Prieto scored the game's lone goal in the ninth minute for Dodge City, and ending GCCC's season with a 1-0 win Sunday at Memorial Stadium. The Broncbusters finished the year 1-16 and 1-11 in conference play.

Garden City managed just one shot all afternoon. GCCC goal keeper Kaylee Keller added seven more saves during the match, finishing the season with 115 saves.