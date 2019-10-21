Area western Kansas girls high school tennis teams travelled to the eastern half of the state on Friday and Saturday to compete in the state tournaments. The tournaments, for various classes, were held at different sites.

Class 6A

Garden City High School’s girls tennis team travelled to Topeka on Friday to compete in the opening day of the 6A state tennis tournament at Kossover Tennis Center.

Although the whole team qualified for the event, no one made it out of the double elimination brackets, to the medal rounds.

In singles action, the Buffaloes’ Sage Riggs went 1-2 on the day.

Riggs lost to Blue Valley North 0-6, 1-6, to open the tourney. She then defeated teammate Carson Linenberger 9-4, to stay alive in the consolation side of the bracket. She ended her day with a loss to Shawnee Mill Valley 0-9. Riggs finished the season with a 30-7 record.

Linenberger went 0-2 on the day.

The Buffalo lost to Derby 4-6, 5-7, in her opening match, then dropped the match to Riggs to end her state hopes. Linenberger finished the season with a 23-9 record.

In doubles action, the Garden City duo of Hannah Kipp and Carole Galia went 1-2 on the day.

The pair lost their opening match 2-6, 3-6, to Shawnee Mission Northwest, then bounced back to defeat Dodge City’s Trombly and Unruh 9-5. Garden City dropped their next match 1-9 to Shawnee Mill Valley to end their day. The doubles pair finishes the season with a 21-11 record.

The Buffalo doubles pair of Ashleigh Chappel and Brooke Ptacek went 0-2 on the day.

The duo lost to Olathe East 0-6, 1-6 and then to Hutchinson 7-9. They finish the season with a 21-10 record.

“It’s always a challenge to get to the medal rounds,” GCHS Head Coach Rod Robinson said. “They all had some winnable matches to get there, but couldn’t quite get the wins.”

Class 3-2-1A

Scott Community High School’s doubles team of Isabela Gutierrez-Myers and Sadie Hermosillo survived the opening double elimination day Friday of the 3-2-1A state girls tennis tournament to advance to Saturday’s medal rounds.

The SCHS duo was the only southwest Kansas doubles or singles players to place in a state tournament, finishing in ninth place.

The pair went 4-2 in the tournament, held at Harmon Park Tennis Complex in Prairie Village.

The Beavers opened the tournament with a loss to Sterling 0-6, 1-6, but bounced back in the consolation bracket with a win over Phillipsburg 9-2; then a 9-2 victory over Shawnee - Maranatha Christian Academy. They they lost to Ellsworth 1-9, then picked up a tough win over Trego County in a tiebreaker 9-8 (7-3). In the ninth place match, they faced another Ellsworth team, this time winning 9-5.

Scott City’s other doubles team of Cynthia Gonzalez and Lane Haupt went 0-2 on Friday. They lost to Conway Springs 1-6, 0-6; then dropped their next match to Alma-Wabaunsee 6-9.

The Beavers’ Abbigail LeBeau went 0-2 also on Friday. She dropped her opening match 1-6, 1-6, to Lindsborg - Smokey Valley, and then Larned, 7-9.

Meade’s doubles team of Monica Gleason and Alison Unruh went 1-2 on Friday. The pair lost their opening match to Sterling 4-6, 3-6. The pair bounced back with a win over Greeley County’s Kyra Nolan and Karlyn Woelk, 9-6, but then had their day end with a loss to Lindsborg - Smokey Valley, 1-9.

Greeley County’s Nolan and Woelk went 0-2 in the tournament, dropping a match to Sabetha, 1-6, 1-6, then loosing to Meade’s Gleason and Unruh, 6-9.

The Jackrabbits’ Lauren Crotinger went 0-2 in the singles division. She was defeated 2-6, 1-6, by Phillipsburg, then fell to Alma - Wabaunsee 2-9.