PERRY — Hayden football’s undefeated season had just ended in the cruelest of ways, a half-yard short of victory in one final all-or-nothing play.

Looking down at expressions of frustration and disappointment, Wildcat coach Bill Arnold chose to also glance to the future in his address from the center of the team’s defeated postgame huddle.

“It wasn’t a season-ending loss,” Arnold later recalled saying. “I mean, it’s something (where) you need to figure out what God is trying to teach you right here.”

Hayden fell 21-20 in overtime at Perry-Lecompton, with sophomore wide receiver TL Thompson stuffed just short of the goal line on what would’ve been a game-winning reception on a two-point conversion in the second possession of the extra session. Perry-Lecompton backup quarterback Thad Metcalfe — a running back by trade forced into the role of signal caller midway through the fourth quarter — was clutch, throwing for a pair of touchdowns in relief.

The Wildcats (6-1) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 2:44 of regulation, scoring on a touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. After Metcalfe found junior Hunter Hess open down the seam for a touchdown on a third-and-15 play on the Kaws’ first crack in the extra period, Arnold’s squad again responded — junior Jack Konrade muscled his way in for a 9-yard score to bring Hayden within one.

After a timeout, Arnold elected to go for the two-point try, which was complicated by a five-yard penalty on an illegal shift ahead of the snap. Hayden still went for the win, but Perry-Lecompton defenders swarmed Thompson shortly after his 6-yard reception, which ended near the sideline and a half-yard shy of a walk-off victory.

Arnold lamented the costly infraction ahead of the attempt.

“It’s what we practice for. We go through those things twice a week during practice and we’ve executed it very well before. I had faith in them,” said Arnold, whose team missed an extra point earlier in the contest. “You know, it’s what happens when you don’t come ready to play.”

The Hayden offense struggled mightily across the game’s first three quarters.

The Wildcats had just 80 yards of total offense at halftime of the then-scoreless affair. Perry-Lecompton went out in front in the third quarter on a 22-yard scoring reception on a crossing route from senior James Roush, delivered by Billy Welch — the junior quarterback was 18-for-27 passing for 251 yards before an apparent head injury shelved him in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t think that our kids came out and played to their abilities the first 36 minutes of this game,” Arnold said. "But the same time, Perry had a lot of desire, they played hard tonight and they beat us. It’s simple.”

Thompson finally got Hayden on the board with a 5-yard plow in the fourth quarter, cutting the Kaws’ lead to 7-6. But after Welch’s injury, Metcalfe switched to signal caller and made an immediate impact — his 21-yard heave on a third-and-9 near midfield beat a blitz and kept alive his team’s subsequent drive, which Metcalfe punctuated with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Roush on a ball essentially chucked up for grabs.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder Metcalfe finished 3-for-5 with a pair of touchdowns and 44 of the Kaws’ 295 passing yards on the evening.

“Thad’s just a great competitor,” Perry-Lecompton coach Mike Paramore said. “He’s a kid that’s done all the right things, all we’ve ever asked him to do. For him to step in to a tough situation when Billy got hurt, incredible.”

The Wildcats trailed 14-6, but junior quarterback Johnny Holloway didn’t pack it in. Holloway engineered a masterful two-minute drill, capping it with a 9-yard strike to junior tight end Trey Pivarnik and successful two-point conversion toss to junior fullback Will DeVader that locked the score at 14-all with 1:10 remaining.

“I thought Johnny did a great job leading the team down in a two-minute offense,” Arnold said. “I think that showed a lot of character on his part. His teammates rallied around him.”

The Kaws (4-3) proved up to the task in OT, ending Hayden’s hopes of a perfect season.

“After the game we told all of them, ‘That’s a great job competing and finding a way to get it done,’ ” Paramore said. “Unfortunately this year we’ve been on the wrong end of those, but we found a way to win one tonight. It was great. Love the kids.”

For Arnold, how his team regroups from the gut-punch defeat will be “the big question mark.”

“That’s what I told them: 'You’ve got to figure out which direction you’re going to go," Arnold said. "You need to either get on the train and get it rolling down the tracks or get off and end your season much quicker than what you think it should.' "

PERRY-LECOMPTON 21, HAYDEN 20 (OT)

Hayden;0;0;0;14;6;—;20

Perry-Lecompton;0;0;7;7;7;—;21

Perry-Lecompton — Roush 22 pass from Welch (Gonzalez kick)

Hayden — Thompson 5 run (kick failed).

Perry-Lecompton — Roush 7 pass from Metcalfe (Gonzalez kick) (2:44, 7-plus minute drive)

Hayden — Pivarnik 9 pass from Holloway (DeVader pass from Holloway) (1:10)

Perry-Lecompton — Hess 16 pass from Metcalfe (Gonzalez kick)

Hayden — Konrade 9 run (pass failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Hayden: Konrade 10-89, Purnell 6-17, DeVader 10-10, Thompson 7-45, Chisham 1-(minus) 7, Holloway 1-4. Perry-Lecompton: Metcalfe 19-88, Gonzalez 4-5, Welch 5-(minus) 3, Besler 2-1, D. Williams 1-(minus) 4.

PASSING — Hayden: Holloway 13-16-0, 126 yards. Perry-Lecompton: Welch 18-27-0, 251 yards, Metcalfe 3-5-0, 44 yards.

RECEIVING — Hayden: Chisham 6-57, Purnell 1-7, Pivarnik 5-47, Thompson 1-15. Perry-Lecompton: Hess 7-103, Stone 3-12, Roush 2-29, D. Williams 5-119, Quinlan 2-12, Metcalfe 1-5, Folks 1-15.

PUNTING — Hayden: Specht 4-34.8. Perry-Lecompton: Stone 3-37.7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Perry-Lecompton: Gonzalez (28 yards).