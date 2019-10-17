LINDSBORG— On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Bethany College will host the Athletic Hall of Honor in Wallerstedt Library, Lindquist Hall. This event gives recognition to individuals whose performance on the athletic field during their time at Bethany was noteworthy and exemplary of the high standards for which Bethany College has historically been known.

The individual selected shall have been a former student-athlete or letter winner, a former coach, or an individual who was significantly involved in Bethany College athletics.

For student-athletes, the last year of participation in athletics shall have been at least eight years before selection into the Hall of Honor. Selection for membership shall be determined by the quality and caliber of athletic performance and by the individual's contribution to the team concept of athletic endeavor through leadership as cited by the coaches and teammates involved.

The Alumni Coach of the Year Award is presented to individual Bethany College former students or graduates who have directed and coached a secondary or collegiate varsity sports team or teams to the level of performance which is recognized as outstanding by those persons associated with the varsity sport.

For the eighth year, the Bethany Athletic Association will give an award of merit to an active member of the association that has demonstrated meritorious service to youth or their career.

Recipients to be honored are: Milton Rehnquist '22, Rick Guinn '77, Barry Cottrell '78

Thomas O'Rourke '82, Julie (McMurray) Zimmerman '85 and Kirk Swenson '91

Alumni Coach of the Year will be awarded to Greg Newell '71 and Robert Coombs '91. Dr. Joyce Pigge will receive the Bethany Athletic Association Award of Merit.