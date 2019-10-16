WASHINGTON - That long, winding and grinding road back to the postseason for a team defined by its ability to establish residency there took the Cardinals through three long seasons, two trades for middle-order hitters, and even one manager change to get them, finally, into a National League Championship Series.

They blinked.

And it was over.

The Washington Nationals completed a sweep of the Cardinals with a 7-4 victory Tuesday night at Nationals Park to claim the National League pennant for the first time in their city's history. The Nationals bounded to a 7-0 lead before Cardinals' starter Dakota Hudson had thrown his 16th pitch of the game and then fended off two flickering rallies from the Cardinals to end the best-of-seven series, four games to none. The Cardinals never had a lead in any of the games, never had much of a pulse from their offense, never had an answer for any of the Nationals pitchers, and ultimately never had a chance. They struck out 14 times in Game 4 and fanned 48 times in the series.

"Felt like it kind of sped up on us," shortstop Paul DeJong said. "I felt like the Braves series lasted forever, and that was only five games. This one was four games, but it felt like a blur. Feel like offensively we kind of staggered. What is there to say? Overall, we didn't quite stick to our plan enough, and they just executed better than us."

The Nationals, led by their rotation, will be the first Washington ballclub to reach the World Series since the Senators in 1933, during the Great Depression. For the Cardinals, now begins a winter of great introspection.

All series, whether it was pitching or offensive bursts like Tuesday's first inning, the Nationals seemed to know how to stop the Cardinals better than the Cardinals knew how to start themselves.

It all started where the Nationals banked it would - with pitching.

When they could not reach an agreement with Bryce Harper, the district's first superstar player, and he became a free agent, the Nationals doubled-down on pitching. They signed lefty Corbin to go with Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg as an October Hydra. The Nats committed more than $500 million to their rotation, and then outfitted it with all the data necessary to bedevil the Cardinals.

Anibal Sanchez did it with his mix of speeds and "butterfly" changeup. Scherzer did it with four-pitch brilliance and breaking stuff the Cardinals couldn't help but chase. Strasburg came back over the plate with one of the game's best changeups, and Corbin, the lefty of the group, unleashed his slider, the most effective in the league.

Against a new-look lineup from the Cardinals - one that pushed Tommy Edman to the top, brought Harrison Bader's speed to center, and leaned hard right _ lefty Corbin didn't wait to get progressively better.

He struck out the first three batters on 13 pitches.

He struck out seven of the first nine he faced.

By the end of the fifth, Corbin had a dozen strikeouts, and six of them came from Goldschmidt and Ozuna. Two of those were pivotal to extinguishing the Cardinals' biggest threat against Corbin. In the fifth inning, Shildt and Martinez stirred the dugout with encouragement about winning the game by winning inning by inning. They'd build a rally in pieces. Bader started it with a walk. Kolten Wong continued it with his second hit of the game off Corbin. Off the bench, Dexter Fowler drew a key walk to load the bases, and after an RBI groundout Martinez capitalized on his chance with a two-run double off the right-field wall. The Cardinals had hacked the Nats' lead down to three runs _ with the middle of the order up.

The middle of the order stayed down.

Goldschmidt struck out for the third time in the game, his seventh consecutive time stretching back to Game 3. Ozuna came up with the same chance Goldschmidt had, and he swung at three pitches from Corbin that were out of the zone to end the inning. At that point in the game, Goldschmidt and Ozuna were 2 for 14 in the games at Nationals Park. They had Ozuna's two hits in Game 3 - and 12 strikeouts.