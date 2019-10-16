WASHINGTON - The Cardinals have scored just two runs in the first three games of the National League Championship Series and they shouldn't have either one but for misplays by Washington outfielders.

Falling behind three games to none in the best-of-seven series, the Cardinals laid an 8-1 egg Monday night to fall behind three games to none in the best-of-seven series in which Game 4 will be played Tuesday night at Nationals Park. Only the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 American League Championship Series have rallied to win a seven-game series in baseball postseason play after losing the first three games.

The Nationals' franchise, including its time in Montreal, never has made it to the World Series in 50 years.

The Cardinals did get many more hits (seven) off Stephen Strasburg than they did against Anibal Sanchez (one) and Max Scherzer (one). But they had no earned runs off that trio in 21 2/3 innings in which the three struck out 28 hitters, 12 by Strasburg on Monday, and walked only three, none by Strasburg.

The Cardinals had talked a lot about playing "small ball" in the time between Games 2 and 3 but drawing no walks and striking out 16 times, as happened on Monday, rather mitigates against that.

Cardinals staff ace Jack Flaherty allowed four runs in four innings before pinch hit for. That was the most runs he had given up in a game since July 2, covering a period of 19 starts.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna failed to make a sliding catch in the third inning, helping turn a one-run inning into four. Ozuna, who had two hits off Strasburg (he is 16 for 47 against Strasburg in his career), also was caught off second in the second inning after he had opened the inning with a double.

But it might have mattered little. The Cardinals have caught the talented Washington staff at just the wrong time. They have not led for one instant in the first three games of the series.

Of the Cardinals' 15 strikeouts, four were by Paul Goldschmidt.