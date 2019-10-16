Garden City Community College's soccer teams hosted Hesston in their final home games of the regular season Saturday with mixed results. The men came away with a 5-1 victory while the women lost a defensive match, 1-0.

MEN

Whatever frustrations Garden City had after they let one slip away verses Cloud County on Wednesday, they took them out on Hesston 72 hours later.

Abdoulaye Agyen scored twice, Eduardo Filho had a goal and an assist, and Garden City blasted the Larks 5-1 Saturday at Broncbuster Stadium.

Things didn't start out great for the Broncbusters. They fell behind less than 10 minutes into the contest when Itallo da Silva Dias got a ball past Gabriel Melo to put Hesston up 1-0.

It was all Garden City from there.

Filho set Agyen up a little over 60 seconds later. Once the sophomore received the pass, he sent a rocket past Tanner Unruh to tie the match.

In the 21st minute, it was Agyen again, teaming up with David Bellin on a give-and-go that pushed Garden City ahead 2-1.

The score stayed that way until the 54th minute. That's when Leonardo Marini found the back of the net on a dandy feed from Lucas Martins. Gabriel Vasques added a score in the 59th minute and Filho capped the night with a blast in the 60th.

Garden City absolutely dominated from the start, outshooting Hesston 18-4.

With the win, the Broncbusters slid back into third place in the Jayhawk West, with a 4-5 conference record. They also clinched a playoff spot. GCCC is 6-8 overall.

The Broncbusters close the regular season on Sunday at Dodge City with a 3:30 p.m. match.

WOMEN

Unlike their match with Cloud County on Wednesday, Garden City's offense had plenty of looks on Saturday. They just couldn't finish.

Annalys Hanna scored the game's lone goal in the 61st minute, and Hesston completed the season sweep of the Broncbusters with a 1-0 victory Saturday at Broncbuster Stadium.

For the second straight match, Garden City played tremendous defense. In the 21st minute, Hanna looked like she had beaten Broncbuster keeper Kaylee Keller. But Evelyn Ramirez came flying out of nowhere to deflect the ball out of bounds and keep the match scoreless.

In the second half though, Hesston broke the scoreless tie, and it was all setup by their goalkeeper Den Morita, who led Hanna perfectly on a 50-yard kick. The freshman outraced the Garden City defense and sent a line drive just past the reach of Keller to put the Larks up 1-0 in the 62nd minute.

That was all Hesston needed.

The Broncbusters lost the match despite outshooting the Larks 15-8. Keller, who was top 10 in the nation in saves going in, stopped six more shots on Saturday.

Garden City travels to Trinidad State on Wednesday for a 2 p.m. match.