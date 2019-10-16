NEW YORK - The series is even, its next momentum swing imminent. The Yankees punched first, the Astros hit back.

Now we head to Yankee Stadium, the site of the ALCS' upcoming twist - whatever it may be. Thus far, this showdown has lived up to the hype. Baseball fans wanted this all season, and now it's here, full of unpredictability.

"For me, this is a more excited team than I've been with," said Luis Severino, who'll start Game 3 for the Yankees. "A mix with veteran guys and young guys. We bring joy to the fans of New York. And every time we go out there we're going to give 100 percent."

It's possible the Yankees hold an advantage. The 2-3-2 postseason format can favor a lower-seeded team if that group can steal one of the first two games on the road. The Yankees did so with a Game 1 victory, and are now rewarded with three home games and an opportunity to take control.

On the other hand, the Carlos Correa walk-off in Game 2 seems critical. Since the best-of-seven format came to the League Championship Series in 1985, the winner of Game 2 in the ALCS has advanced to the World Series 28 times in 34 series (82 percent), including 19 of the last 21.

Plus, the Yankees in Game 3 will face Gerrit Cole, who won 20 games and struck out 326 batters in the regular season. In two October outings, he's surrendered a run in 15? innings, fanning 25. He hasn't lost a decision since May 22.

"Maybe just in complete control and command of his pitches," manager Aaron Boone said when asked about the difference between early-season Gerrit Cole and current Gerrit Cole. "His ability to not only maintain his stuff throughout his outings, the ability to really pitch at the top of the strike zone with his high-end fastball and really command it up there. ... And then a couple of electric breaking balls that he's just in a groove with."

And that's why the Yankees - even with a Game 1 victory - might regret the missed opportunities a night later.

A few things to note moving forward, per Boone:

There is no update on Giancarlo Stanton, who didn't play in Game 2 because of a strained right quad. He hit in the cage on Sunday and it "went pretty well," but the Yankees don't expect to make a decision on him until Tuesday.

Game 4 will be a bullpen day, but the Yankees are unsure of who'll be the opener.

The Yankees should have every bullpen arm available.

There's "definitely a chance" that Aaron Hicks starts Game 3.

Wednesday's Game 4 should be interesting. The current weather report predicts rain all afternoon and into the night. Still, Boone said that shouldn't affect anything he does, especially with his bullpen. The Yankees will still be aggressive in trying to win on Tuesday, of course. If Wednesday's game is wiped out, they'll figure things out from there.

Through two games, Yankees pitching has been stellar. The group tossed a shutout, then held the Astros to three hard-earned runs a day later.

There is outside concern about Adam Ottavino, who gave up a game-tying homer in Game 2.

"I don't think he's as far off as maybe is being talked about," Boone said. "But he's certainly not as sharp as he's been most of the year." The Yankees, Boone said, need him to play a role.

Really, the Yankees will rely on heavy bullpen contributions. The Astros have deeper starting pitching, but Boone said he has confidence in his team's arms.

"There's a lot of ways," Boone said, "to skin a cat."

There have been comparisons to the 2017 ALCS, as you'd expect. Two years ago, Houston won two close games at home to begin the series. The Yankees clawed back with three straight wins in the Bronx, but fell short by losing two in Houston. Will history repeat itself or can the Yankees erase those bad memories?

This time, the series is tied as it heads to New York. If the Yankees win three here again, they'll punch a ticket to the World Series. At the very least, the next three games offer an opportunity to capture momentum.

"It was great, like always," Severino said of the atmosphere in New York during the 2017 ALCS. "The fans here bring everything to the game. It's not the same when you play at home - all those fans give you the energy, make you go out there and compete and get a win."