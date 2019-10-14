Continuing their run of wins in the Great American Conference, the Fort Hays State Tigers defeated Southern Nazarene, 3-1, on Saturday evening.

With the victory, the Tigers improve to 7-3-1 in the 2019 campaign, while the Crimson Storm fall to 2-9.

Nathan De La Hoya struck first for the Tigers in the 11th minute on an assist from Santiago Agudelo, marking his first goal of the season.

In the 30th minute, defender Moritz Walther made his mark on the scoresheet. Inside of the 18-yard box, Crimson Storm defender Diego Rojas committed a foul, sending the Tigers to the penalty spot. Walther, as he has previously done, calmly stepped up to the ball and struck it with confidence past the goalkeeper. On the converted penalty kick, the junior registered his third goal of the season.

Just four minutes later, Walther got himself back on the scoresheet. Sophomore Rogelio Lopez send a corner kick into the box, finding the head of Walther who slotted the ball into the lower right-hand corner.

Heading into halftime, FHSU controlled a 3-0 lead on six attempted shots.

Southern Nazarene turned up the pressure in the second half, attempting seven shots at Tiger's goalkeeper Kieran Brown, who made two saves on the day.

The Crimson Storm were able to strike back once at Fort Hays State on an Eric Romero free kick that found the top right corner of the goal.

Now entering the second half of conference play, FHSU will travel to Claremore, Okla. to face off against Rogers State. The Tigers faced off against the Hillcats in their second GAC match this season, resulting in a 2-0 victory. Their second meeting this season is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 17.