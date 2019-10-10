Garden City Community College Head Coach Corey Bryant's strategy was to pack 11 players onto the defensive end of the field.

And for the first 68 minutes Wednesday it worked.

But Cloud County finally wore them down, scoring three goals over the final 21 minutes in a 3-0 victory at Broncbuster Stadium.

Broncbuster goal keeper Kaylee Keller recorded a season best 26 saves in the match. But the Thunderbirds, who put constant pressure on the Broncbusters, outshooting them 50-3, broke through in the 69th minute when Marina Lima lined a shot off of Keller. But the sophomore stayed with it, blasting the rebound into the back of the net for a 1-0 advantage.

Less than six minutes later, the Thunderbirds extended the lead when Izabella Mine dribbled into the box, circled around two defenders, and slipped one past Keller for a 2-0 cushion. They added their final score of the game thanks Gabriela Vargas, who set up Franciele Cupertino, who sent a rocket into the net for a 3-0 lead.

Vargas led the Thunderbirds with 11 shots, five of those on goal. In fact, three of those hit the crossbar.

The Broncbusters will face Hesston at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Brondbuster Stadium.