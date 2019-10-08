It’s always satisfying to reach a goal.

Garden City High School girls’ tennis team did just that Monday, as they won the team title in the Western Athletic Conference league meet at Great Bend. GCHS won the title by one point over the host Panthers, 13-12.

The Buffaloes playing in the No. 2 divisions, both singles and doubles, led the team with first place finishes in the round robin event, each going 4-0 on the day.

Sage Riggs, playing No. 2 singles, gave up only eight games during her four matches on her way to a WAC title.

She opened with an 8-0 win over Macey Speier of Hays, then moved on to defeating Dodge City’s Sammy Nguyen 8-3. Riggs then defeated Liberal’s Katie Classen 8-0 and finished with a 8-5 win over Anna Popp of Great Bend.

In No. 2 doubles, the Garden City team of Ashleigh Chappel and Brooke Ptacek had several matches closer than Riggs, but still came out with the championship.

The pair defeated Hays’ Maggie Robben and Sage Zweifel 8-2 to start their day, then defeated Jordyn Trombley and Becca Unruh of Dodge City 8-6. The Buffaloes then defeated Liberal’s Aracely Jurado and Jaciana Rivera 8-2. Chappel and Ptacek finished their day with a 8-4 win over Great Bend’s Madison Huslig and Mya Ward.

In No. 1 doubles, Garden City’s Hannah Kipp and Carole Galia finished the day with a 3-1 record, taking second place.

The pair began the tournament with a 8-0 win over Hays’ Taylor Deines and Kayler Wellbrock, then defeated Jewel Escobar and Mariana Ortiz of Dodge City 8-5. The Buffaloes then defeated Liberal’s Riddhi Bombaywala and Brianna Sanders 8-3 before falling to Great Bend’s Alexis Folkerts and Abbie Moyers 4-8.

Carson Linenberger, playing No. 1 singles, went 2-2 in the tournament, finishing in third place.

She dropped her opening match to Hays’ Lynsie Hansen 5-8, but bounced back to defeat Dodge City’s Faith Heath 8-1. Linenberger defeated Liberal’s Priscilla Vasquez 8-5 before falling to Great Bend’s Remi Ingram 5-8.

The next goals for the Buffalo squad - regionals and state.

“I’m really proud of the way the entire team pulled through to get us the team title,” Head Coach Rod Robinson said. “the girls worked hard to get this result. We now are focusing on the regional and hope to qualify the whole team (for state).”

Garden City will host a 6A regional on Saturday at GCHS, beginning at 10 a.m.

Team Results - Total Points

1. Garden City - 13

2. Great Bend - 12

3. Dodge City - 7

4. Liberal - 4

5. Hays - 4