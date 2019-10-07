Domination.

Stanton County High School’s cross country teams dominated the competition Saturday at the Syracuse Invitational, winning the boys and girls team titles as well as the individual top medalists.

In the boys’ race, the Trojans’ Isaiah Barrera ran the course in 18:12.66 to finish in first place, ahead of second place finisher KC Giancola of Syracuse, 18:31.04.

Other runners for Stanton County boys squad, their placings and times are: Jarreth Carrasco, 8, 19:22.29; Ryan Wenman, 15, 19:35.95; Spencer Schmidt, 18, 19:46.69; Uziel Carrasco, 19, 19:54.83; Colton Adams, 28, 20:09.91; and Blaze Batterton, 40, 21:15.87.

Lakin finished in second place as a team, with Dominick Daniels finishing in ninth place with a time of 19:25.85. Lawson Beymer was close behind in 10th with a time of 19:30.40. Other harriers for the Broncs, their placings and times are: Shane Calvin, 11, 19:31.76; Ty Davidson, 22, 20:05.17; and Hunter Davis, 34, 20:41.62.

Holcomb finished the day in third place as a team, with Braxton Sizemore leading the way, finishing in sixth place with a time of 19:10.73. Other Longhorn competitors, their placing and tines are: Cooper Autry, 16, 19:37.75; Derek Mesa, 24, 20:06.52; Jackson Stoppel, 25, 20:07.26; Erick Almaraz, 29, 20:12.73; and Daegan VanPelt, 38, 20:47.28.

Other area schools top finishers, their placings and times are: Southwestern Heights, Bryant Olivera, 3, 18:32.29; Hugoton, Rafael Guereque, 5, 19:08.27; Ulysses, Bryan Pena, 13, 19:33.65.

The Trojans dominated the girls competition, with three runners finishing in the top five individual spots.

Chesney Peterson led the way for Stanton County, winning the event in a time of 20:45.14. Suzanne Farnham was close behind her teammate in second, at 21:21.54. Peyton Peterson rounded out the top five in fifth place with a time of 22:22.93.

Other racers for Stanton County, their placings and times are: Yessenia Ornelas, 11, 23:14.39; Belle Batterton, 20, 24:20.79; Jania Don Juan, 21, 24:37.31; and Jordyn Tucker, 32, 25:48.21.

Southwestern Heights finished in second place as a team, with Ozia Trujillo leading the way with a third place finish at 22:11.92. Other runners, their placing and time for the Mustangs are; Yanely Puentes, 6, 22:35.01; Yesenia Trejo, 7, 22:42.93; Ashlyn Mendez, 12, 23:39.53; Anastasia Alvidrez, 15, 23:53.73; Dianna Olivera, 18, 24:02.96; and Arlin Testa, 23, 24:50.41.

Other area schools top finishers, their placing and times are: Elkhart, Lakota Schultz, 16, 23:59.00; Syracuse, Mirka Claderon, 22, 24:41.35; Hugoton, Frances Gaskill, 26, 25:15.10; and Holcomb, Malea Janda, 29, 25:37.24.

Boys Team finishes and total points:

1. Stanton County - 55

2. Lakin - 79

3. Holcomb - 92

4. Hooker, Okla. -110

5. Southwestern Heights - 113

6. Ulysses - 121

7. Syracuse - 123

8. Goodland -177

Girls Team finishes and total points:

1. Stanton County - 38

2. Southwestern Heights - 43

3. Hooker, Okla. - 57

4. Oakley - 94

5. Hugoton - 153

6. Syracuse - 163

7. Holcomb - 164