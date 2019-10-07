Ingalls takes third at Moscow Invite

Ingalls High School and Moscow’s volleyball squad went to 2-3 Saturday to have the top finish of area teams at the Moscow Invitational.

The Bulldogs defeated the host Wildcats, 25-16, 22-25, 25-11, to win third place.

In pool play, Ingalls defeated Satanta 25-13, 22-25, 25-22 to pen the tournament, but lost to South Baca 18-25-24-26. The Bulldogs were defeated by Rolla 26-28, 14-25.

Moscow began the tournament with a win over Hardesty-Yarbrough 25-10, 25-17, but fell to Minneola in their next match 10-25, 10-25. The Wildcats bounced back with a 25-20, 25-10 win over Fowler.

Rolla went 3-1 in the tournament, defeating Ingalls, and defeating Satanta 25-19, 25-21. In a consolation match, Rolla defeated Fowler 25-14, 27-25.

Satanta finished the day 1-3, with a win over Hardest-Yarbrough in a consolation match 25-12, 25-13.

Minneola won the tournament, defeating South Baca 26-24, 25-16, in the championship.

Lakin continues perfect record

Lakin High School’s football team kept their perfect record in tact Friday on the road against Southwestern Heights, 30-6.

The Broncs scored 20 points in the first half and another 10 in the third quarter. The Mustangs only score came in the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter, Lakin’s William Gilleland got the Broncs on the scoreboard with a 55-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion failed. it was the only score of the quarter.

Lakin picked up the pace some in the second, as Servando Gonzalez blasted through for a four-yard touchdown, with a two conversion. Kayden Christiansen scampered 30-yards for the Broncs other touchdown of the quarter. The two-point conversion failed.

Christiansen ran for his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter, with a 40-yard score. The two-point conversion was good. Lakin defense came up with a defensive safety later in the quarter to move the score to 30-0.

Southwestern Heights’ Demetrio Flores scored the Mustangs only touchdown in the fourth quarter. the extra point failed.

Christiansen had another 100-plus yard game for the Broncs, this time rushing for 124 yards.

Lakin 6 14 10 0 - 30

Southwestern Heights 0 0 0 6 - 6

GCCC men's soccer picks up road win

KANSAS CITY, MO - It took more than 90 minutes to do it, but Garden City bounced back from Wednesday's conference loss in a big way.

Jack Matiabo broke a scoreless tie in extra time with a goal, and the Broncbusters beat Metropolitan, 1-0, Saturday.

Through two halves of play, both teams failed to make a dent. But a few minutes into the extra session, Thairy Hamadou found Matiabo, who beat two defenders to the ball. He turned right, just outside the box, scooted past another line of defense and beat the goalie one-on-one for the game winner.

Garden City won the match despite being outshot 15-11.

The Broncbusters face Cloud County at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Broncbuster Stadium.

Blue Dragons sweep Broncbuster women

HUTCHINSON - Twice this season, the Broncbusters have played arguably their best defensive game against Hutchinson. But both times, Garden City couldn't muster any offense.

Hutchinson's Naomi Waithira scored a pair of goals, and the Blue Dragons completed a season sweep of the Broncbusters with a 3-0 victory Saturday at Don Michael Field.

Hutchinson outshot Garden City 18-0, marking the second time this season that the Broncbusters were held without a shot against the Blue Dragons.

Waithira got Hutchinson on the board in the 32nd minute. The score stayed that way until the early stages of the second half when Angela Rader's scored past Kaylee Keller, putting the Blue Dragons up 2-0. Meantime, Waithira finished off her day with a goal in the 86th minute.

Keller recorded seven saves for the Broncbusters, who dropped to 1-12 on the season and 1-8 in conference play.

Garden City will host Cloud County at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.