The second half proved to be the difference.

Garden City High School’s offense and defense took control of the game Friday in the second half to defeat Liberal on the road, 26-12, in a Western Athletic Conference football match up.

The Buffalo offense scored 13 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth. The defense came to life in the second half, shutting out the Redskins through the final two quarters to seal a GCHS win.

Liberal scored the only touchdown of the first quarter as Garden City was held scoreless. Redskins quarterback Syris Dunlap connected with wide receiver Shay Kerr for a 13-yard touchdown pass reception. The extra point conversion failed, giving a 0-6 after one.

Garden City go on the board in the second with a five-yard pass from Christian Reyes to Gerardo Arteaga, to tie the score at 6-6. The extra point conversion failed. Liberal answered the score with a 40-yard run by Dunlap to take a 6-12 lead in to halftime. The extra point attempt failed.

The second half was all Buffaloes.

In the third quarter, running back Josh Janas blasted in to the end zone with a one-yard run to tie the score at 12-12. The extra point attempt failed. Quarterback Zane Burns connected with Philip Biera for 29-yards and a touchdown, giving the Buffaloes their first lead of the game, 18-12. Issac Rivera kicked the extra point to make the score 19-12.

The Buffaloes added a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Erik Dominguez broke loose for a 12-yard run in the end zone. Rivera added the extra point kick to give GCHS the 26-12 win.

"I am very happy with our effort in the second half," Hed Coach Brian Hill said. "The defense made some big plays, stopping them on downs in the second half, and th offense put some solid drives together as well."

Garden City had 326 total yards in the game, 215 yards rushing and 111 yards passing, while Liberal racked up 371 total yards, 236 yards rushing and 135 passing.

Janas led the Buffalo rushing attack with 155 yards on 26 carries. The Redskins’ Dunlap rushed for 180 yards on 28 carries.

Burns completed seven of nine passes on the night for 106 yards for GCHS.

Garden City, now 2-0 in the WAC, and 2-3 overall, will travel to Wichita Northwest on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Garden City 0 6 13 7 - 26

Liberal 6 6 0 0 - 12