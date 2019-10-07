The Garden City High School girls’ tennis squad had their annual trek across Kansas last week, competing at Gardner on Wednesday, in the Hutchinson Invitational on Thursday and at McPherson on Saturday.

At Hutchinson, Garden City finished in second place as a team, behind the host Salthawks, in the round robin format on Thursday. Dodge City finished third.

Sage Riggs, playing No. 2 singles, led the way for the Buffaloes, going 4-0 on the day.

Riggs defeated Dodge City’s Sammy Nguyen 8-2; Newton 8-0; Hutchinson 8-3; and Wichita Heights 8-0.

Garden City’s No. 1 singles entry, Carson Linenberger, finished the day at 3-1. Linenberger began with an 8-0 win over Dodge City’s Faith Heath. Next, she defeated Newton 8-0 before dropping a match to Hutchinson 4-8. The Buffalo bounced back in her final match with an 8-0 win over Wichita Heights.

The No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Kipp and Carole Galia finished 3-1 for Garden City. The pair defeated Dodge City’s Jewell Escobar and Mariana Ortiz 8-0 to begin their round. The Buffaloes defeated Newton in their next match 8-3, before dropping a match to Hutchinson in a tie breaker 7-8 (6-7). They finished their day win a victory over Wichita Heights 8-4.

Ashleigh Chappel and Brooke Ptacek finished 3-1 on the day, playing No. 2 doubles for the Buffaloes.

The Garden City pair opened with a 2-8 loss to Dodge City’s Trombley and Unruh. The double squad won the rest of their matches through the day, defeating Newton 8-1, then Hutchinson 8-6, then finished with an 8-1 win over Wichita Heights.

On Saturday, the Buffaloes competed in the Doug Gayer Classic at McPherson, after a rain delay to start the event. The tournament is set up similar to the state tournament format, with one bracket of singles and one of doubles. The Buffaloes finished in sixth place as a team.

In the singles division, Riggs went 3-1 for nineth place and Sydney Naniga finished 1-2 for 18th place for the Buffaloes.

Riggs dropped her first match to Hutchinson, 5-8, but bounced back with three wins. She defeated Liberal 8-1; McPherson White 8-1; then the other McPherson White player 8-3.

Naniga fell to McPherson White in her opening match 0-8, but defeated Hays in the next one 8-4. She dropped her final match of the day to Liberal 2-8.

In doubles action, the Garden City team of Chappel and Ptacek finished in nineth place with a 3-1 record. Kipp and Galia went 1-3 on the day, finishing in eighth place.

Chappel and Ptacek lost their first round match to McPherson Red 5-8, but rebounded to win their next three. The Buffalo pair defeated Salina South 8-7 (7-4 in a tie breaker); Great Bend 8-5, then finished their day with a win over Hutchinson 8-5.

Garden City's Kipp and Galia defeated Salina South 8-4 in their opening match to advance in the bracket. The pair dropped a close match to McPherson Red 7-8 (with a 6-7 tie breaker); lost to McPherson White 6-8; and were defeated by Great Bend 3-8.

The Buffalo squad was back in action Monday, playing in the Western Athletic Conference league meet at Great Bend. Results were unavailable by deadline.