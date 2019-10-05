YATES CENTER, KANSAS — The Bluestem Lions went to Yates Center and came away with a 32-21 fourth quarter come from behind victory.

The win moves the Lions to a 1-4 record.

“I’m proud of the guys and to be from this school,” Bluestem head coach Ethan Haworth said.

Yate Center's Connor Griffith caught a 51-yard touchdown pass form Sean Hurst to open up the scoring in the first quarter.

Bluestem’s Nick Laidler responded to an early Yates Center score with one of his own.

The Lions were able to put the two-point conversion, giving Bluestem the 8-7 lead after the end of the first quarter.

Kendall Keaton made it a 16-7 advantage with a rushing touchdown in the second quarter, giving Bluestem their largest lead of the season.

After Bluestem led 16-13 at the break, Yates Center scored with 9:46 to go in the fourth quarter, which in previous games might have been the finishing move. This is a different Bluestem team.

Laidler had his horses in the back as he galloped 70 yards to put the Lions back on top 24-21.

The finishing move was added when Keaton added his second touchdown of the game, this time from 51 yards, icing the game 32-21.

Bluestem set a school record for yards in a game and rushing yards. The Lions ran for 440 yards on the night, eclipsing the previous school record of 235 yards.

Keeton finished with 188 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. Ladiler finished with 185 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. The two alone broke the school record for rushing in a game with just the two of them.

The Lions will look to make it two in a row next week as they host Class 1A’s second ranked Olpe.

Bluestem 8 8 0 16 - 32

Yates Cen 7 6 8 0 - 21