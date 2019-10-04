Mac County League
Midway Motors II, 10 1/2 - 7 1/2
Gran Diel, 10-8
Mid-Kansas Tool, 9 1/2 - 8 1/2
Starlite Lanes, 9-9
Midway Motors I, 8-10
Luke’s Barber Shop, 7-11
High Games
Shannon Gumm, 236
Rod Martin, 215
Bit Roberts, 206
High Series
Shannon Gumm, 582
Mark Lane, 575
Mike Niemeyer, 571
Countryside Ladies
Queen Pins, 12-3
Rose Buds, 10-5
Stalwarts, 8-7
Morning Stars, 8-7
Lady Rollers, 7-8
Rolling Pins, 7-8
Yahoos, 2-13
Ruby Slippers, 2-1
High Games
Linda Spoon, 199
Nettie Wann, 186
Michelle Christner, 179
High Series
Linda Spoon, 477
Michelle Christner, 475
Nettie Wann, 455