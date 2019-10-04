The streak is over…but a new one has begun.

The Garden City High School volleyball team’s winning streak of 14 matches in a row came to an end Thursday during the Wichita Heights quadrangular, dropping its first match to Maize South, 22-25, 16-25.

A new one began after that loss, as the Buffaloes defeated host Wichita Heights, 25-15, 25-14; then Junction City, 25-13, 25-17.

In the Maize South match, Garden City Head Coach Trista Bailey said her team came out focused in the first set.

“We were up 19-17 and then started to second guess ourselves,” Bailey said. “We made some uncharacteristic errors and got away from what gave us the lead in the first place. Maize is a good team and they were able to capitalize on our hesitancy late in the set.”

Reagan Karlin lead the team in kills with 13 in the match. Julie Calzonetti added five, Ashlyn Swan two and Alli Meng finished the match with one.

Calzonetti led Garden City with two blocks in the match. Swan and Remi Vargas each had one.

Gisselle Gutierrez, Kelbi Richter and Karlin each had one service ace in the match for GCHS. Richter led the team in digs with 14, as Karlin had eight, Vargas added seven, and Gutierrez and Abby Parr each had six.

“In the second set, we were still holding on to our set one mistakes and we dug ourselves in an early hole,” Bailey said. “When you’re playing teams of that caliber, it’s hard to fight back in.”

The Buffaloes bounced back from the loss and found their rhythm against Wichita Heights. Gutierrez, Richter and Vargas each had one ace from the service line. Abby Ellermann, Meng, Swan, Calzonetti and Karlin each had one block in the match,

Meng and Karlin led the way for Garden City in kills with eight each. Calzonetti had four, Swan three and Ellermann added two. Richter had nine digs in the match while Karlin had eight and Vargas six.

Vargas led the way for Garden City with four service aces against Junction City. Karlin added three while Parr, Gutierrez and Richter each had one.

Kills in the match were spread to several Buffaloes. Karlin finished the match with eight, Ellermann had four, Calzonetti added three and Swan had one. Richter had 10 digs in the match while Karlin had seven, as Parr and Gutierrez each had five. Swan led the team with three blocks and Calzonetti added one.

“I am proud of our kids for being resilient enough to regroup and finish the night with two more wins,” Bailey said.

Garden City, now with an overall record of 16-1, will be on the road Saturday for the Lawrence High School invitational.