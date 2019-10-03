Both Garden City Community College soccer teams were in action Wednesday at Broncbuster Stadium against Pratt. The Broncbuster women picked up their first win of the season, 2-0, while the men dropped their match to the Beavers, 0-1.

WOMEN

It took them 11 matches, but Garden City finally broke through this season.

The Broncbusters scored twice in the first 15 minutes of the match, the defense stiffened for a shutout, and Garden City grabbed their first victory of the season with a 2-0 win over Pratt. It ended a 13-match winless streak dating back to last season.

It was the first win for the program since Oct. 12, 2018.

Garden City struck early. Less than nine minutes into the action, Ariana Sanchez dribbled left outside the bock and drove a line drive shot past Pratt goal keeper Haven Johannsen to give the Broncbusters a 1-0 advantage.

This was just GCCC's second goal in their last eight matches.

A few minutes later, the Broncbusters struck again. This time it was a perfect combination. Valeria Gasca sent a cross into the box for Noeli Munoz, who blasted it in to the net, making it 2-0, in the 15th minute.

From there, it was a defensive stalemate. Garden City goal keeper, Kaylee Keller, kept the Beavers off the board, swatting away eight shots. Then, in the 58th minute, Pratt had their best chance to score but were called for offsides in the box, wiping a way a sure goal.

Pratt out shot Garden City 9-5, with the Beavers committing eight fouls to the Broncbusters six.

The Broncbusters are back in action on Saturday, with a 6 p.m. road game at Hutchinson.

MEN

Call this the game of missed opportunities for Garden City.

Keenan Cropp's goal in the 69th minute was all Pratt needed to beat the Broncbusters 1-0, Wednesday.

The season series between the schools in now even at 1-1.

"Our minds just weren't in the right place," Head Coach Corey Bryant said. "We had a chance to be in second place with a win, and we didn't deliver. That's all there is to it."

Garden City had many chances to score through the match, but were turned away each time.

In the 25th minute, Abdoulaye Agyen had back-to-back headers that were deflected away by Pratt goal keeper, Clayton Scott. In the 56th minute, Lucas Martins knifed his way into the box and appeared to have Scott beaten. But his shot went wide, and the match remained scoreless.

Pratt had their opportunities as well. In the 65th minute, Nadir Cano-Lorente had a 1-on-1 with Garden City goalkeeper Gabriel Melo. But the sophomore knocked the shot away and keeping things all square.

But Melo wasn't so lucky a few minutes later when the Beavers' Callum Milne's shot deflected off of him, and ricocheted right to Kropp, who fired it into the right-corner of the net, putting the Beavers up 1-0.

The majority of the second half was played on Garden City's end. But the Broncbusters had a golden chance to tie the match in the 85th minute. Agyen setup Thairy Hamadou perfectly, but the sophomore defender lost his footing just outside the box, and Pratt cleared the ball away.

The Broncbusters lost the match despite outshooting Pratt 14-11. Melo recorded nine saves.

Garden City is back on the road Saturday, for a 1:30 p.m. match at Metropolitan.