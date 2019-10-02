SOCCER

GCHS claims 2-1 victory over Hays

Garden City High School boys’ soccer team came away with a Western Athletic Conference road win Saturday at Hays, 2-1.

All the scoring in the game took place in the first half.

Jesse Sotelo got the Buffaloes on the scoreboard first, scoring a goal in the 13th minute off an assist by Alex Macias.

The Indians answered back, to make the score 1-1 off a goal by Diego Muller in the 14th minute.

Garden City’s Roger Benitez scored the game winning goal in the 26th minute.

The Buffaloes took 10 shots in the game compared to only two by the Indians.

GCHS’s Chris Barragan had two saves during the game, while the Indians’ Brandon Musil had five.

Garden City will continue WAC play this week, playing on the road today at Great Bend. The Buffaloes will host Dodge City on Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

South Gray wins Kiowa County tourney

South Gray High School’s volleyball squad went 5-0 on Saturday, winning the Kiowa County volleyball invitational at Greensburg.

In pool play, the Rebels defeated Ellis, 25-22, 25-22; then defeated Macksville, 25-19, 25-12; then finished out pool play with a win over Bucklin, 25-22, 25-15.

South Gray defeated Skyline in its semi final match, 25-20, 26-24, and finished the day with a win over Bucklin in the championship, 15-25, 25-17, 25-13, to win the title.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Moscow handles Deerfield

Deerfield High School’s football team held their own Friday on the road at Moscow, for the first quarter, but could not score the rest of the game, dropping the contest 13-39.

The Spartans got on the board first at 9:48 in the first quarter, as Manual Mata connected with Noah Evans for a 60-yards touchdown pass. The point after attempt, by Evans, was good for a 7-0 lead.

Moscow’s Adan Granillo got the Wildcats on the board at 6:31 left in the quarter with a 73-yards run. the point after run failed.

Evans scored his second touchdown of the game for Deerfield, this time a four-yard run with 2:39 left. The point after run failed. Moscow’s Granillo picked up his second long run for a touchdown at the 2:28 mark, this time for 44-yards. Gerardo Garcia converted the point after run for a 13-13 tie to finish out the first quarter scoring.

Neither team found the end zone in the second quarter.

The second half was all Moscow, as the Wildcats scored 26 unanswered points.

In the third quarter, Moscow’s Austin Snyder ran for a 43-yards touchdown with 7:22 left, the point after conversion run failed. Snyder went to the air after that, connecting with Garcia at 5:02 for a 53-yards touchdown pass. The point after conversion run failed. Ryan Penrod was next, catching a pass from Snyder for a 26-yards touchdown reception. Snyder ran in the point after conversion.

In the fourth, the Wildcats Trenton Kennedy ran nine-yards for a touchdown, as Garcia ran the point after conversion, to round out Moscow’s scoring.

Deerfield: 13 0 0 0 - 13

Moscow: 13 0 19 7 - 39

Lakin runs past Ellinwood

Lakin High School’s offense exploded for 46 points in the first quarter Friday at Ellinwood to pace the Broncs to a 60-21 road win.

Lakin’s Kayden Christiansen ran for a 68-yard touchdown to open the scoring, and also ran in the two-point conversion. Ellinwood answered with their own touchdown, as Ryan Niles grabbed a four-yard pass from Kyler Doll for a touchdown. Christofer Nielsen added the point after kick to bring the score to 8-7.

That was the closest they came to the Broncs the rest of the game.

William Gilleland returned the kickoff 96-yards for a touchdown. Servando Gonzalez ran in the two point conversion. Gilleland added another touchdown in the quarter with a 59-yard scamper. The point after kick failed.

Christiansen added two more touchdown, a 31 yard run, Gilleland running in the two point conversion, and a 42-yard run. Hunter Davis ran in the two-point conversion.

Gonzalez added his own 48-yard touchdown late in the quarter, to give the Broncs a 46-7 lead after one. Jaylyn Hash ran in the two-point conversion.

The Broncs finished their scoring in the second quarter, as Gonzalez added another touchdown to his tally, the extra point attempt was good. Nathan Reimer blasted in to the end zone from two-yards out for Lakin’s final touchdown of the game. The extra point kick was good.

Ellinwood scores a touchdown in the third quarter on a Cody Zink pass reception from Kyler Doll for nine-yards. Nielsen kicked the extra point. Lane Keeper ran 10-yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Nielsen kicked the extra point.

Lakin accumulated 432 total yards on 36 rushes in the game, compared to Ellinwoods 47 plays for 203 total yards.

Christiansen led the way for the Broncs rushing attack with 163 yards.

Lakin, now 4-0, will host Southwestern Heights on Friday.

Lakin: 46 14 0 0 - 60

Ellinwood: 7 0 7 7 - 21