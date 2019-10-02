Garden City High School’s girls tennis team hosted its annual tournament Saturday, with mixed results.

The varsity squad was split in to two teams, so all the players could play in the No. 1 brackets, with junior varsity players moving up to fill the No. 2 slots.

Great Bend won the tournament, with Garden City’s Black squad finishing third, Scott City claiming fourth and Garden City’s White in sixth. Meade finished seventh, Cimarron in ninth place and Ulysses in tenth.

The invitational was set up with strictly a bracket, no pool play.

For the Buffaloes Black squad, the No. 2 doubles team Yen Nguyen and Rylee Ortiz claimed the top finish for a GCHS entry, winning the championship match. The pair defeated Scott City’s Bella Meyers and Sandi Hermosillo, 8-5, in their opening match, then Colby, 8-6, in the semi final. The pair defeated Garden City White’s team of Sydney Nanniga and Chloe Powell, 8-4 to win the title.

In No. 1 singles for the Garden City Black, Carson Linenberger went 3-1 for third place. She defeated Hays 8-3, then lost to Colby 7-8 (two tie breakers), defeated Great Bend, 8-7 (five tie breakers) to reach the third place game. Linenberger downed Garden City White’s Sage Riggs, 8-5.

The No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Kipp and Carole Galia also finished in third place. The pair defeated Scott City’s Lane Haupt and Madison Westergard, 8-1, to open play, but lost to Meade in the next round of the bracket, 7-8 (five tie breakers), then defeated Dodge City 8-6. In the third place match, the Buffaloes defeated Colby 8-5.

In No. 2 singles, Lizbeth Guevara finished the day in seventh place, going 2-2. Guevara lost to Mede in her opening match, 5-8, but bounced back to defeat Anissa Terrazas of Ulysses, 8-2. She then dropped a match to Hays, 3-8, before winning 8-2 over Cimarron’s Cheyenne Benton for seventh place.

For the Garden City White squad, Sage Riggs went 2-2 in the No. 1 singles division. She defeated Dodge City, 8-0, but lost the next match to Scott City’s Abbie Lebeau, 7-8 (with eight tie breakers). She then defeated Hays, 8-4, before falling to Linenberger in the third place match, 5-8.

The No. 1 doubles team of Ashleigh Chappel and Brooke Ptacek went 1-2 on the day. The lost to Colby, 5-8, and Dodge City, 2-8. The pair bounced back to defeat Hays, 8-1 for seventh place.

In No. 2 doubles, Nanniga and Powell went 2-1. They defeated Hays, 8-4, and Dodge City, 8-1, before loosing the championship match to the Garden City Black team, 4-8.

The Garden City White team did not have a No. 2 singles entry.

The brightest spot for Scott City belonged to LeBeau in the No. 1 singles division. She went 3-0 in the bracket. LeBeau defeated Great Bend, 8-3, then Garden City White 8-7 (eight tie breakers). She then faced Colby in the finals and won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, to claim the championship.

In No. 2 singles, the Beavers’ Cynthia Gonzalez went 3-1. She defeated Ulysses’ Terrazas, 8-0; lost to Colby, 5-8; defeated Meade 8-1; then won an 8-5 match over Dodge City to claim third place.

The No. 2 doubles team of Meyers and Hermosillo lost to Garden City Black, 5-8, but bounced back to win their next three matches and claim third place. they defeated Hays, 8-6; Meade, 8-2; then Great Bend, 8-2.

The Beavers’ No. 1 doubles team of Haupt and Westergard finished in 10th place. The defeated Ulysses’ Jennifer Johnson and Leonela Marinez, 8-2, but lost to Garden City Black, 1-8; Cimarron’s Mariah Dechant and Sadie Jantz, 6-8; and Ulysses’ Xochitl Rojas and Clara Garcia, 5-8.

Cimarron’s No. 1 singles player, Casidy Schmidt finished the day in eighth place; the No. 1 doubles team of Melody Carter and Dani Kugler finished in sixth place; No. 2 singles player Benton finished in eighth; and the No. 2 doubles team of Dechant and Jantz finished eighth.

Ulysses’ No. 1 singles, Shamira Findley, finished in ninth place with a win over Meade, 8-6; No. 2 singles, Terrazas in ninth place; No. 1 doubles team of Johnson and Martinez finished in ninth place with a win over Scott City’s Haupt and Westergard, 8-5; and the No. 2 doubles team of Rojas and Garcia finished in tenth.

Garden City will back in action Wednesday at Gardner, Thursday at Hutchinson, and Saturday at McPherson. The Buffaloes will be back at home on Monday, when they host the Western Athletic Conference meet.