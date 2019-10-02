A chance to win.

That’s what Garden City High School’s football team did in their opening Western Athletic Conference Friday at Hays. A variety of players on the team making key plays at different points in the game, allowing Garden City to come away with a 35-32 win.

The win makes the Buffaloes 1-0 in the WAC and 1-3 overall.

“We had lots of players make plays tonight (Friday) that gave us a chance to win”, Head Coach Brian Hill said.

Extra point conversions played a key role through out the game as Garden City made many of theirs, while Hays missed theirs, which in turn took a toll on the final score.

Hays got on the scoreboard first, with a 73-yard run by Roy Moroni for a touchdown in the first quarter. The extra point kick was good for a 7-0 lead. Garden City’s defense came up big later in the quarter, as Saul Perez recovered an Indian fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, bringing the Buffaloes to within one, 6-7. The extra point kick failed.

The second quarter proved to be the most productive for both teams offenses, as each scored two touchdowns.

Hays’ Dylan Dreiling broke loose for a 65-yard run and score. The extra point kick failed. The Buffaloes Josh Janas blasted in to the end zone from three-yards out or his first touchdown of the night. The extra point kick failed to bring GCHS back to within one, 12-13.

Moroni answered back for the Indians later in the quarter, with a 33-yard run for a touchdown. The extra point kick attempt was good.

Buffalo quarterback Carlos Acosta scampered in to the end zone from five-yards out to score GCHS’ last touchdown of the quarter. Acosta the connected with wide receiver Lane Durst for the two-point conversion to tie the score going in to halftime, 20-20.

In the third quarter, the Buffaloes’ Durst found the end zone after hauling in a 51-yard pass from Acosta to give Garden City its first lead of the game. Micah Dvorak kicked the extra point to give GCHS a 27-20 lead.

Hays’ Hayden Brown ran in from six-yards out to pull the Indians with in one, 27-26. The point after kick failed.

The fourth quarter proved to be low scoring, with each team scoring once, but Garden City scored last, to win the game.

Hays’ Driveling threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Ruder. The two-point conversion failed, giving the Indians a 32-27 lead.

Garden City running back Janas collects his second touchdown of the night late, late in the game, as he bulled his way in to the end zone from two-yards out to give the Buffaloes a 33-32 lead. On the two-point conversion, Janas threw a pass to Alexavier Rodgriguez to seal the game at 35-32.

The Buffaloes had 366 yards of total offense on the night, 261 yards on the ground and 105 in the air. The Indians had 365 total yards, 334 rushing and 31 yards passing.

Janas was the rushing leader, for both teams, on the night grinding out 173 yards. Acosta had 60 yards and Erik Dominguez added 30.

Acosta was seven of 14 pass attempts for 104 yards.

Durst led the way in the receiving corp for the Buffaloes with 51 yard. Ricardo Gomez had 39 yards and Christian Reyes added 13. Durst also had 60 yards in kickoff returns.

“I am very happy for my kids and coaches,” Hill said. “They played hard and with a lot of guts.”

Garden City will be on the road again this week as they travel to Liberal on Friday.

Garden City: 6 14 7 8 - 35

Hays: 7 13 6 6 - 32