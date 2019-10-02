Garden City Community College men's and women's soccer teams were in action Saturday, both playing against Barton at Great Bend. The Cougars defeated the Broncbusters in both matches.

Men

The Broncbuster defense gave them a chance against one of the best teams in the country. But No. 8 Barton scored a goal late in both halves to beat Garden City 2-0 Saturday.

Garden City stayed with the unbeaten Cougars for a majority of the match. But their offense was limited, netting just one shot on goal in 90 minutes and were out shot 20-2.

Barton missed out on several scoring chances in the first half. In the 10th minute, Gabrielle Privitera's penalty kick deflected off the post. But the Cougars finally struck gold with less than a minute to go before the intermission. Valdyslav Peretyatko finished off a nifty combination from Kai Ishimaru and Sebastian Kennedy to put Barton up 1-0.

In the second half, the Broncbusters kept Barton in check until the final minute of the match when Lapo Carradori scored his first collegiate goal as he beat Gabriel Melo.

Melo recorded six saves, while Barton had seven corner kicks to Garden City's 0.

The Broncbusters will face Pratt at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Broncbuster Stadium.

Women

It was a 45-minute period that the Broncbusters would like to forget.

After holding Barton scoreless in the first half, the Cougars exploded for six goals in the second, as Barton beat Garden City. 6-1. Saturday.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Daniela Paez sent a cross into the box that Gabriela Freitas headed into the net. Then, in the 19th minute, Kurumi Arakawa launched a 30-yard missile that went over Kaylee Keller's head. Kadin Stinson added a goal a minute later that was followed by Alexsandra Fernandes's rocket from just inside the 20 made it 4-0. Freitas chipped in her second goal with less than eight minutes remaining, and Joana Figueras rolled one past Keller in the 88th minute.

Garden City avoided the shutout when Catherine Small took advantage of an overplay and sailed a ball over Aida Saenz's outstretched arms.

Barton out shot Garden City 26-2. Keller recorded three saves.

GCCC will host Pratt at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Broncbuster Stadium.