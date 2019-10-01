ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Facing their stiffest competition of the fall, Garden City Community College's Adam Samnegard more than held his own, tying for eighth place amongst a host of NCAA schools, carding a 2-under; his team took home 13th at the RJGA South Central Fall Preview at the University of New Mexico on Monday.

"This is by far the toughest golf course that we've played this year," Head Coach Phil Terpstra said.

Samnegard got off to a solid start in the opening round, dropping birdies on three of the first four holes. After a pair of pars and bogeys on the next four, he birdied nine. He added three more birdies on the back nine to finish with a 71. On day two, the freshman bounced back from three bogeys on the front side to birdie six and nine. He was even better on the back, shooting 2-under. He finished just five shots back of tournament champion, Aman Uddin from Dixie State.

Samengard was the only Broncbuster who clipped the top 20. Sophomore Vincent Wilhelm tied for 32nd at 4-over. He chipped in five birdies in round two, three on the front and two on the back to shoot 73 on Monday.

"Our guys played much better in round two," Terpstra said. "Vincent was 4-under on his last five holes."

Isaac MacNaughton had an up-and-down tournament, firing rounds of 76 and 75 to finish 7-over and tied for 47th. He couldn't overcome six bogeys on Monday. His teammates, Oliwer Toiminen shot 16-over and Guilherme Oliva was 17-over. They finished 86th and 90th respectively.

Garden City is off for the next month, getting set for the National Preview in Odessa on Oct. 31.