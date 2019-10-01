With temperatures in the 70s and an unusual light wind greeted golfers Thursday at Buffalo Dunes golf course for the Garden City High School girls’ golf invitational.

The Buffaloes took advantage of the conditions, winning the team title by 10 strokes over second place finisher, Hays, 360 to 370.

Stanton County High School’s Rylie Cook shot a 71 for the tournament to take individual top honors.

Alyssa McMillen paced the Garden City squad, shooting a 74, to finish the tournament in second place.

Grace Yi took fifth place with a 90, and Ryann Warren shot a 94 to finish in seventh place to round out the Buffaloes’ top 10 finishers.

Rian Linenberger and Emma Kells finished the day with each tallying a 102, for 11th and 12th places, respectively. Allie Sandoval rounded out the scoring for Garden City with a 24th place finish, shooting a 114, in a field of 41 golfers.

Top 10 individuals, their school and scores are:

1 - Rylie Cook, Stanton County, 71.

2 - Alyssa McMillen, Garden City, 74.

3 - Taleia McCrae, Hays, 88.

4 - Sophia Garrison, Hays, 88.

5 - Grace Yi, Garden City, 90.

6 - Matt Newman, Valley Center, 91.

7 - Ryann Warren, Garden City, 94.

8 - Kaylee McMullen, Great Bend, 97.

9 - Katie Dinkel, Hays, 97.

10 - Sierra Smith, Hays, 97.

Team totals:

1 - Garden City, 360.

2 - Hays, 370.

3 - Valley Center, 425.

4 - Great Bend, 428.

5 - Dodge City, 432.

6 - Liberal, 473.

Garden City will be back in action next week, when the Buffaloes travel to Wichita North on Wednesday, then Hutchinson on Thursday.