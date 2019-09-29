WINFIELD—The McPherson College men's soccer team lost a tough one on the road at Southwestern College, 1-0 on Saturday night.

The Moundbuilders capitalized on a Bulldog mistake in the 75th minute to pick up their first win over the Bulldogs in program history. It was a fairly balanced game statistically. Each team had seven total shots, with the Bulldogs putting four on frame, to just two for Southwestern. Valentin Bravo took the loss for the Bulldogs in goal, picking up just one save.

"They [Southwestern] are a very hard working group that makes up for things with their effort. They do have four really good offensive players," Head coach Doug Quint said. "The bottom line is they capitalized on a missed clearance to win. We didn't make the most of the chances we had and finish. That's what it came down to. We played a good second half and I felt we should have found a winner."

The loss drops the Bulldogs to 3-4 on the season and 1-1 in conference action. They will be back on the pitch on Wednesday when they host the Friends Falcons. At this point they are schedule to play at the "Kennel" at 3 p.m., but with rain in the forecast over the next several days, the game may get moved to the turf.