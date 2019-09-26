The Garden City High School girls’ tennis team traveled to Haysville-Campus on Monday, competing in a five-team round robin tournament.

The Buffaloes finished second overall as a team, behind the host school, which caused the most problems for GCHS.

In No. 1 singles, GCHS’s Carson Linenberger went 3-1 on the day. She dropped her opening round match to Campus, 4-8, but bounced back to win the remainder of her matches. She won over Dodge City, 8-2; over Wichita Northwest, 8-1; and Wichita South, 8-2.

Sage Riggs, playing No. 2 singles for Garden City, suffered her first loss of the season, with a five-tie breaker match against Haysville-Campus, 7-8. She won the rest of her matches to go 3-1 on the day. Riggs defeated Dodge City, 8-2; Wichita Northwest, 8-1, and Wichita South, 8-0.

Garden City’s No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Kipp and Carole Galia, finished the day at 2-2. They lost to Campus, 4-8; defeated Dodge City, 8-5; lost to Wichita Northwest, 4-8; then bounced back to end the day with a win over Wichita South, 8-2.

The No. 2 GCHS doubles team of Ashleigh Chappel and Brooke Ptacek, finished the day 3-1. The only loss for the duo was to Campus in their opening round, 5-8. they won their next three matches, defeating Dodge City, 8-4; Wichita Northwest, 8-1, and finishing with an 8-3 win over Wichita South.