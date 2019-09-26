A defensive battle.

The Garden City High School boys’ soccer team had a defensive battle on the road Tuesday at Dodge City, but dropped the shortened match 0-1. The game was called due to lightning.

The only goal scored in the game was by Dodge City’s Alan Lopez, in the ninth minute.

"Both teams played well, it was an even match," Head Coach Josue Neron said. "Our boys are progressing with every training and game. We are very young. We started four freshman and four sophomores and three juniors Tuesday. Up to six freshman get significant time. We are improving everyday."

Both the Bufaloes and Red Demons each had six shots on goal in the match.

GCHS goal keeper Chris Barragan had three saves on the day, while Dodge City's keeper had two.

Garden City, 4-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play, will be back in action on Saturday with a 1 p.m. match at Hays.