RUIDOSO, N.M. - Two tournaments into the season, the Garden City Community College golf team has shown plenty of promise.

In a loaded field, the 18th-ranked nationally Broncbusters finished sixth as a team, and Adam Samnegard was sixth individually at the High County Shootout.

"This was a very tough field," Head Coach Phil Terpstra said. "But the guys played really well."

Samnegard carded a 7-under, 65 during Sunday's opening round. He followed that up with back-to-back 2-unders in the second and third rounds to finish 11-under for the tournament.

After earning his first victory for Garden City last week at Central Christian, Vincent Wilhelm was solid once again. After shooting even-par in the first round, the sophomore fired a 68 in the second and a 66 in the third. His 9-under for the tournament was good for a ninth-place finish.

Oliwer Toiminen shook off two subpar rounds to begin the tournament and shot a 69 on Monday. He tied for 39th at 2-over, with teammate Isaac MacNaught coming in at 4-over with his best round coming in the third, carding a 2-under, 70. Guilhereme Oliva came in right behind him at 47th.

The Broncbusters continue their fall schedule on Monday, when they play in the RJGA South Central Preview at the University of New Mexico.