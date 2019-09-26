Garden City Communty College's soccer teams hosted Dodge City for conference matchups Wednesday with differring results. The Broncbuster men's squad came away with a 2-1 victory, while the women were defeated 4-0.

Men

On any other night, during any other year, a Garden City-Dodge City match in late September, would not be that interesting. But this rivalry has a funny way of keeping people interested.

In one of the most physical matches of the year, the Broncbusters persevered, netting a 2-1 victory over their arch rivals from the east.

Garden City broke through in the 30th minute when Jack Matiabo drilled a line-drive shot past Dodge City keeper Rafael Callegari, giving the Broncbusters a 1-0 edge. Less than a minute later, the home team had a chance to extend the lead, but Abdoulaye Agyen's 20-yard shot bounced off the post.

In the second half, Agyen got a chance at redemption, and this time didn't miss. He shook of two Dodge City defenders, then nailed it past Cellegari to put Garden City up 2-0.

During Agyen's foray to the goal, one of the officials had his flag up signaling a foul. However, the other referee didn't see it, allowing Agyen to finish inside the box. But Dodge City contested the goal, and a 15-minute discussion ensued.

Eventually, the officials ruled that the goal counted. But the verbal jabs were just beginning.

With less than 20 minutes to go, Gaden City Head Coach Corey Bryant was ejected. A few minutes after that, Matiabo was given a red card.

In the meantime, Dodge City got back in the match in the 77th minute. Following a foul in the box, Hugo Torregrossa drove a penalty kick into the right corner of the net as keeper Gabriel Melo dove the other way.

The Conquistadors were afforded a couple of more chances to even the score, including Igor Luis Maciel's point-blank miss from eight yards out.

The win moved the Broncbusters over .500 in conference play at 3-2, and it was the first time this season that they won back-to-back matches.

GCCC travels to Great Bend to face Barton at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Women

It was a long night for Bryant's team.

Garden City dropped a 4-0 decision to Dodge City, marking the fourth time in their last five matches that they were shutout.

And the Conquistadors got going early.

Four minutes into the match, Grecia Hernandez snuck a ball past Kaylee Keller to make it 1-0. In the 19th minute, Dodge City just missed extending the lead when D'ana Prieto's 25-yard shot was swatted away by the sophomore goalie.

The score stayed that way until 13 minutes into the second half when Sandy Ledoux found the back of the net for a 2-0 Dodge City advantage. But the most frustrating goal of the night came in the 64th minute when Raewyn Murphy sent a rainbow shot from 40 yards out that deflected off of Keller into the net. The Conquistadors added a score in the final four minutes to complete the shutout.

Dodge City out shot Garden City 19-1, and Keller had nine saves.

he Broncbusters are back on the road for a 2 p.m. match Saturday against Barton.