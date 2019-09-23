CISCO, TEXAS - Garden City just can't catch a break.

Already shorthanded, the Broncbusters lost three more players to injury on Saturday, as Garden City dropped a 2-0 decision to Cisco.

"We just haven't had a lot of luck in that department this year," Head Coach Corey Bryant said. "It's unfortunate."

Garden City's defensive effort was as good as it's been all season. After allowing a goal to Katie Recendez in the 17th minute that put the Wranglers up 1-0, the Broncbusters stiffened, not allowing another score until the 71st minute when Alexandria Rodriguez drilled a line-drive kick from 15 yards out that snuck into the right corner of the net.

"The effort was much better today," Bryant said. "We created multiple chances in this game, but we just couldn't finish."

Cisco out shot Garden City 11-9, and Keller recorded five saves in 90 minutes.

The Broncbusters face Dodge City at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Broncbuster Stadium.