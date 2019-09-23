The out of sync continues.

The mistakes, penalties and lack to being able to capitalize continue to plague Garden City High School’s football team.

The Buffaloes faced Hutchinson on Friday at Buffalo Stadium, dropping the non-conference game, 12-21.

Neither team could find the end zone in the first quarter.

In the second, the Salthawks got on the board first with a 10-yard run by quarterback Dallas Chambers at the 11:53 mark. The extra point attempt failed.

Garden City answered later in the quarter, as running back Josh Janas blasted through the center of the line for a two-yards touchdown with 3:32 left. The extra point attempt by Micah Dvorak could have been seen as a precursor of things to come for the Buffaloes. The kick had plenty of height and length, but clipped the right upright and bounced back toward the players. No good.

Hutchinson added another touchdown with less than a minute left in the quarter, as Salthawks running back Alec McCuan ran in from one-yard out. The two-point conversion failed.

Hutchinson took a 12-6 lead in to halftime.

“The big swing in the game came late in the 2nd quarter...we had a receiver open for a touchdown, but the ball was poorly handled in the backfield and we had to fall on it," Head Coach Brian Hill said. "Then that drive we failed on a 4th & 3 on their 19 and on the next play they broke a big run to the 1 yard line and scored 2 plays later right before half. Then took the opening drive of the 3rd quarter and scored again. We never recovered”

In the second half, Garden City reached the end zone once and Hutchinson scored nine points in the half.

Garden City drops to 0-3 overall. Hutchinson moves to 1-2.

The Buffaloes will be in action again on Friday with a road game at Hays, opening Western Athletic Conference play.

Additional statistical information and a scoring summary from the game was unavailable from the Buffaloes’ football program.

Hutchinson 0 12 7 2 - 21

Garden City 0 6 0 6 - 12