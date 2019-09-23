Lakin High School’s offense continued its rushing attack Friday at Syracuse, but the defense shined also by keeping the Bulldogs out of the end zone in their, 50-0, win in a Hi Plains League matchup.

The Broncs had a balanced scoring attack through the first three quarters of the game, but did not score in the fourth.

In the first quarter, Kade Lovelady ran for a 22-yards touchdown to begin Lakin’s scoring. Hunter Davis ran in the two-point conversion. Kayden Christiansen blasted through from seven-yards out to score a touchdown later in the quarter. He also converted the two-point attempt.

The second quarter was the most productive for Lakin, as Christiansen claimed his second touchdown of the game, racing 50-yards for the score. Jaylyn Hash ran in the two-point conversion. The Broncs’ Servando Gonzalez had the longest run of the night for a touchdown in the quarter, just passing Christiansen. Gonzalez raced 51-yard to the end zone. Christiansen ran in the two-point conversion. Hunter Davis ran a touchdown in from nine yards out to conclude the Broncs scoring in the half. The point after kick was no good.

Lakin scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to round out their scoring in the game.

Gonzalez added his second touchdown of the game, this time a shorter distance, running 15-yards for a score. The extra point kick failed. Allen Martinez finished the scoring the Broncs with a 3-yard blast in to the end zone for a touchdown. the two-point conversion failed.

Lakin racked up 410 yards of total offense during the game, 398 yards on the ground and 12 passing. Syracuse ended the game with 161 total yards, 105 on the ground and 56 passing.

Both Gonzalez and Christiansen had 100-plus yard games, 115 and 101, respectively.

Although Syracuse did not score in the game, it did have some bright spots. Kolbey Brummett rushed for 100-yards, while quarterback Jaden Grillot passed for 56-yards, completing five of eight tosses.

Lakin, now 3-0, travels to Ellinwood on Friday, while Syracuse, 0-2, hosts Sublette.

Lakin 16 22 12 0 - 50

Syracuse 0 0 0 0 - 0