Extending the streak and remaining perfect.

Garden City High School’s volleyball team extended its winning streak on Saturday picking up five wins at the Maize Invitational, claiming the title. The squad also kept its perfect record intact, now standing at 12-0 overall.

“I am so proud of these kids,” Head Coach Trista Bailey said. “They showed toughness, they showed effort, and they showed composure all day long. Our defense showed up today in a big way.”

In their first match of the day, the Buffaloes defeated Valley Center, 25-22, 25-14.

Reagan Karlin led the attack with 11 kills in the match as Kelbi Richter had 12 digs. Ashlyn Swan had the lone block in the match. Richter, Karlin and Melody Flores each served an ace during the match.

Next up for Garden City was Hutchinson. The Buffaloes defeated the Salthawks, 28-26, 25-12.

Richter led the squad’s defense with 19 digs while Abby Parr was in double figures also with 10. Karlin had 15 kills in the match, plus two blocks. Swan added a defensive block also. Remi Vargas added two serving aces in the match while Karlin had one.

In GCHS’ final match of pool play, they faced host school Maize. Garden City won the match in straight sets, 25-20, 25-18.

The defense was a team effort for the Buffaloes in the match as Swan had three blocks while Karlin, Alli Meng and Abby Parr each had two. Richter led they way in digs with nine. Vargas and Gisselle Gutierrez added five each. Five other Buffaloes had between one and three digs each.

Karlin lead the offensive attack with nine kills and Meng added five. Vargas and Parr each had a service ace in the match.

The semi final match for Garden City pitted them against Derby, where the Buffaloes defeated the Panthers in straight sets, 25-17, 25-19.

Karlin and Julie Calzonetti lead the team in kills for the match with 10 and eight, respectively. Vargas had 16 digs in the match as Richter claimed 14 and Karlin added 10. Swan, Karlin and Abby Ellermann each had a block in the match. Vargas had two service aces while Karlin, Parr and Gutierrez each had one.

In the championship match, Garden City faced Kappun Mt. Caramel. GCHS dropped the set of the match but came back to win the next two to claim the title, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21.

“ I think we played really well today,” Vargas said. “In the championship match we kind of fell apart in the first set, but we came back and got the second set. Winning that second set really fueled our fire and we took home the gold in the third.”

Defense played a key in the Buffaloes win as Karlin had 18 digs, Richter had 17, Parr and Vargas each had 10, and five other GCHS players had between one and nine digs. Swan had two blocks in the match while Meng and Calzonetti each had one.

On the offensive side, Karlin had 14 kills and Swan had eight to lead the Buffaloes. Karlin added three service aces while Richter and Melody Flores each had one.

We were slow to start in each of our matches today. In the championship match, the slow start caught up to us and we had to work back into a rhythm in set 2 and 3,” Bailey said. “The impressive part is the fact that we were able to make it happen. Kappun was relentless and scrappy. We had to play better for longer rallies - something we haven’t had to do yet.”

The day’s matches also had a special meaning for Vargas and the Buffalo squad, as she reached the 2,000 career assists. Vargas averaged 25.2 assists per match Saturday.

“Remi Vargas is one of the best setters to ever come through Garden City High School. Her volleyball IQ is through the roof and her love for the same is contagious,” Bailey said. “this milestone is a huge testament to the hours she’s put in to her craft and to the type of teammate she is.”

Garden City will put their perfect record on the line next on Oct. 1, when they travel to Dodge City for a Western Athletic Conference triangular beginning at 4 p.m.