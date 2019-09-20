Maybe it was the wind or the overcast sky.

Garden City High School boys’ soccer team had a lackluster performance Thursday, in front of the home crowd, dropping a 3-0 match to Liberal at Buffalo Stadium.

The Buffaloes were never in the match, taking only one shot on goal, while Liberal had 17 shots in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) matchup.

Liberal’s Isaac Ybarra scored the only goal of the first half, in the 19th minute.

The Redskins added two more in the second half to blank the Buffaloes. A.J. Ramirez scored in the 41st minute and Estevan Dominguez added the last goal of the game at the 64 minute mark.

Garden City goal keeper Chris Barragan made eight saves on the night, while Liberal’s Levi Flores had one.

The Buffaloes are now 4-2 overall and 1-1 in WAC competition. Liberal is 4-2 overall and 3-0 in WAC action.

GCHS will travel to Dodge City on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. start.