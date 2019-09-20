Leading the packs.

Garden City High School’s Ethan Fisher and Jocelyn Sosa continued their winning ways Thursday, taking first place in their individual races at the Hays High School Cross Country Invitational. The day's races were held at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria.

“Despite the heat, we completed well and some of our kids ran their best times for this particular course, compared to past years,” Head Coach Krista Linenberger said.

Fisher, who missed last week’s race due to a minor injury, lead the Buffaloes boys to a first place finish in the team standings for the Class 5-6A division. The senior Buffalo finished the race in 17:21.9 minutes, pouring it on in the final stretch to beat the second place finisher by less than a second. Dodge City’s Giovanni Valverde ran the race in 17:22.3 minutes.

Garden City’s Santiago Nunez was not far behind Fisher, placed fifth in the race with a time of 17:44.3. Brody Hoff finished in ninth place with a time of 18:05.9.

Rounding out the Buffaloes’ first place performance as a team were, and their placings, Austin Hess, 11th; Evan Gurrola, 14th; Devin Chappel, 17th; and Kent Craig, 24th.

On the girls side, Sosa continued her winning ways. Last week, she won the freshman division at the Swather Special in Hesston. Thursday, she completed the Hays course in 20:43.6 for the win in the Class 5-6A girls division - almost a full second ahead of the second place finisher.

Fellow Buffalo freshman Kiera Hageman ran the course in 22:11.7 to claim an eighth place finish.

Rounding out the Garden City squad were, and their placings: Maria Balderas, 11th; Ana Casados, 17th; Kaety Kohlhorst, 19th; Destiny Avila, 23; and Kalia Aubauer, 28th.

Garden City finished in third place as a team, behind first place finisher Dodge City and second place, Hays.

“We looked stronger than I thought we might coming in to today,” Linenberger said. “The majority of our kids had great finishes in the end.”

Dighton High School had a lone runner in the boys Class 1-4A varsity division. Senior Burke Shapland finished in 16th place with a time of 19:51.8, in a field of 37.

Garden City will be in action next on Sept. 28, when they travel to Lawrence for the Rim Rock Invitational.