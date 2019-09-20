Remaining undefeated.

Garden City High School’s volleyball team kept their perfect record intact Thursday, as they swept the competition at the Pratt quadrangular to move to an overall record of 7-0.

The Buffaloes faced Pratt in their first match of the day, beginning with a sluggish start but eventually winning 25-21, 25-5.

“In our first set against Pratt, we really struggled to settle in to our system,” Head Coach Trista Bailey said. “However, we showed a lot of heart in the last 7-8 points and found a way to finish strong”

The match against the Greenbacks proved to be a serving bonanza for the Buffaloes, with five players serving aces. Reagan Karlin led the way with four during the mach, while Julie Calzonetti added two. Abby Parr, Kelbi Richter and Melody Flores each added one toward the win.

Karlin and Calzonetti powered through with 12 and 10 kills, respectively, in the match.

Remi Vargas led the team in digs with five.

Garden City continued its strong play against Ulysses, defeated the Tigers, 25-10, 25-18.

“I was really impressed with our first contact tonight, Bailey said. “We came up with great passes out of our serve receive and were able to make some adjustments on defense that lead to more in system opportunities.”

Alli Meng and Karlin each had six kills in the match, while Ashlyn Swan added four in the Buffaloes win. The serving aces continued as Vargas and Karlin each had two and Calzonetti had one.

Vargas led the way with nine digs. Richter had six in the match and Karlin added five.

Against Western Athletic Conference (WAC) foe Hays, Garden City had more of a battle, but won in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18.

“I felt that we got off to a slow start and didn’t really show out against Pratt. But still did the little things we needed to do to win. The Ulysses game was better, but we settled and started making a lot of errors.” senior libero Richter said. “Every single time we play Hays, we get a sense of urgency to go out there and play the game we know, and that’s what we did. I felt everybody held up their end and we worked really good together.”

Serving aces were abound again for the Buffaloes, as Calzonetti finished with two. Parr, Richter and Vargas each added one.

Karlin led GCHS with kills, 12, and Richter snagged 11 digs.

“Overall, I’m pleased with our execution tonight. I'm looking forward to seeing where we end up at the end of the day on Saturday,” Bailey said.

The Buffaloes travel to the Maize Invitational on Saturday.