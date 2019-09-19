Remaining undefeated. Even if it is playing for an opposing team.

That’s what Garden City High School’s Sage Riggs, now 10-0, did Tuesday during the Dodge City High School girls tennis invitational.

“We had Sage play on a separate team (Dodge City Red) so she could play singles in the No. 1 division," GCHS Head Coach Rod Robinson said. “We wanted to get her better competition compared to what was there in No. 2 singles. We were correct in our assessment, as Sage ended up winning the division. It did cost us team points as we got 2nd with only 3 entries.”

Riggs was up to the task, winning all of her pool play matches, and loosing only four games. She defeated Hays to start the tournament, 6-1, then Cimarron 6-0, and concluded that portion of the No. 1 singles division with a win over Liberal, 6-3.

In her semi final match, the Buffalo defeated Great Bend, 6-5, including three tiebreaker points, to move the finals against Garden City’s No. 1 singles player, Carson Linenberger. Riggs bested Linenberger in the match, 6-3, to win the title.

Linenberger had a similar road to the finals, starting by winning all of her pool play matches, and like Riggs, lost only four games in the process.

She defeated Meade, 6-0, then Dodge City Blue, 6-1 and finished with a 6-3 win over Great Bend. In her semi final match, Linenberger handled Liberal, 6-3, before running in to Riggs in the finals.

Garden City’s No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Kipp and Carole Galia went 4-1 on the day, going 3-0 in pool play.

The Buffaloes defeated Meade, 6-0; Dodge City Blue, 6-3; and Great Bend, 6-5, with a one point tiebreaker, through pool play. In their semi final match, the pair defeated Liberal, 6-0, to advance to the finals. Their only loss of the day was in the finals to Great Bend, 4-6.

In No. 2 doubles, the GCHS team of Brooke Ptacek and Ashleigh Chappel went 4-1 on the day, including a first place finish.

During pool play, they defeated Meade, 6-0, then moved on to Dodge City Blue for a 6-0 victory, but came up short in their final match, 4-6, to Great Bend.

The duo defeated Dodge City Red’s entry in the semi finals, 6-1. GCHS revenged the pool play loss to Great Bend in the finals, as the Buffaloes defeated the Panthers, 6-4, to claim the championship.

Dodge City’s Becca Unruh played No. 2 singles for Garden City during the day’s matches.

“In reality, we should have got 1st- with 1st and 2nd in #1 singles and 1st and 2nd in doubles. We were the best team there” Robinson said. “Ashleigh and Brooke played well together for the first time and won the tournament. Hannah and Carole beat the Great Bend team in the pool but couldn't repeat the feat in the finals. Carson and Sage went undefeated in all the preliminary matches and unfortunately on of them had to loose in the finals.”

Cimarron High School was also at the tournament.

The Blujeays Cheyenne Benton went 1-3 on the day in No. 1 singles, winning her seventh place match over Meade, 6-3. Jayelynn Powell, playing No. 2 singles, finished 1-3, with a fifth place loss to Garden City, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, the team of Jatsiry Carvates and Michelle Medina went 0-4, dropping their seventh place match to Dodge City blue. Sadie Jantz and Victoria Fuentes, playing No. 2 doubles, went 2-2 in the tournament, winning their fifth place match against Dodge City Blue, 6-4.

Great Bend won the team title in the tournament, while Garden City finished in second place, and Dodge City Red in third. Cimarron tied with Hays for sixth place.

Garden City will be back in action on Monday when the Buffaloes travel to Haysville-Campus.