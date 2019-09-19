KANSAS CITY, Mo. _ An offense that has topped 26 points in 20 consecutive games is on the verge of a stiffer challenge.

Injuries.

The list is growing.

While the rest of the team prepares for Sunday's home opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Chiefs starting left tackle Eric Fisher is headed to Philadelphia to have core-muscle surgery.

Running backs LeSean McCoy (ankle) and Damien Williams (knee) are also hobbled, leaving their status for Sunday's game unclear. The Chiefs are already playing without top wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

McCoy, Williams, Fisher and Hill (shoulder) didn't practice on Wednesday.

Team trainer Rick Burkholder said Fisher is scheduled for the operation Thursday with Dr. Bill Meyers. The Chiefs did not provide a potential timetable for Fisher, though when asked if it could potentially include a trip to injured reserve, coach Andy Reid said, "We'll just see."

Fisher, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, initially suffered the injury Friday, which "looked to be a groin injury," Burkholder said. He attempted to play through pain in Oakland but removed himself after a few plays. A consultation with Meyers revealed a fuller picture of the injury.

Cam Erving replaced him and will start Sunday's game against the Ravens, even though Reid said right tackle Mitchell Schwartz is capable of shifting sides. While Erving has played everywhere on the offensive line in his four-plus NFL seasons, he spent considerable time at left tackle during training camp, backing up Fisher there.

"It's a great opportunity for me personally, but I just approach it the same way I approach football every week every year," Erving said. "I can be in there starting or I can be in there in a matter of one play. I'm in there now."

McCoy and Williams did not take part in the early portion of Chiefs practice Wednesday. Reid indicated that Williams, who has a bone bruise on his knee, would not participate but McCoy, diagnosed with an ankle sprain, "might do a little bit."

In a situation without either, the Chiefs would have a combination of rookie Darwin Thompson and second-year running back Darrel Williams.

"I look at him like he's a starter. He played last year for us," Reid said regarding Williams, before adding on Thompson, "I feel comfortable with him in there."