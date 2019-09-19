What a day for the Buffaloes.

The Garden City High School boys’ soccer team had eight players score goals, and the defense posted a shutout, Tuesday in their, 10-0, road win at Hays against Thomas Moore Prep.

The Buffaloes had balanced scoring throughout the match, claiming five goals in the first half and another five in the second half.

Garden City jumped out to an early lead, and eventual game winning goal, as Jesse Sotelo scored in the eighth minute.

David Hernandez added a goal in the 15th minute, then in the 22nd minute, GCHS got help from TMP as a Monarch player touched the ball in to the goal for a Garden City score.

Bryant Tamayo scored his first goal of the game in the 30th minute as Marvin Fierro scored a goal in the 37th minute, off an assist by Jio Munoz, to finish out the Buffaloes scoring in the first half to take a 5-0 lead.

In the second half, the domination by Garden City continued as Alex Macias scored in the 42nd minute and Tamayo scored his second goal of the match in the 45th minute.

The Buffaloes’ Omar Acevedo scored a goal in the 53rd minute, and Leo Hernandez added one in the 60th minute.

JR Mata found the net for a goal in the 64th minute to round out the GCHS scoring attack.

Garden City took 25 shots during the match, while TMP took only two.

Buffalo goal keeper Chris Barragan finished the match with two saves, as the Monarchs goal keeper had five.

Garden City moves to an overall record of 4-1 for the season, and will face Western Athletic Conference foe, Liberal, at 6:30 p.m. today at Buffalo Stadium.