HESSTON - Garden City Community College's men and women soccer teams were on the road Wednesday, for a pair of matches at Hesston. The Broncbuster men came out victorious with a 4-0 shutout, while the women came up just short, dropping a 3-2 decision.

Men

GCCC sophomre Thairy Hamadou scored a pair of goals in the first half, as the Broncbuster men never looked back, rolling to a 4-0 road victory over Hesston.

Hamdou did not waste any time, scoring less than two minutes into the match when he snuck a ball past Tanner Unruh to put Garden City up 1-0.

The Broncbusters stayed on the attack, and in the 23rd minute, Hamadou struck again, firing a shot into the left corner of the goal to give the squad a 2-0 cushion.

Garden City put the match away early in the second half. Eduardo Filho sliced his way just outside the box. With a move to his right, he looped the ball over Unruh's head to make it 3-0. Abdoulaye Agyen capped the scoring with a goal in the 63rd minute.

The Broncbusters tallied their best offensive performance of the season, outshooting Hesston 25-10. GardenCity goal keeper Gabriel Melo recorded six saves.

Garden City is off until Wednesday when they host Dodge City at 7 p.m. at Broncbuster Stadium.

Women

If Corey Bryant just had enough girls to play.

Bit by the injury bug again, the Broncbusters played some of their most inspired soccer of the season. But they could not hold an early lead.

Kara Longenecker scored twice, including the go-ahead goal three minutes into the second half, as Hesston came from behind to beat Garden City 3-2 Wednesday.

"We started really strong," Bryant said. "After that, the effort was just bad. It's like they stopped trying."

Ariana Sanchez broke a scoreless tie with an unassisted goal in the 31st minute. But five minutes later, the Larks grabbed the equalizer when Annalys Hanna beat goal keeper Kaylee Keller.

"That was a bad goal to give up," Bryant explained. "It was a bad giveaway by one of our center backs."

The match remained deadlocked until Longenecker's goal in the 48th minute. She scored again nine minutes later when she rebounded Jennifer Rodriguez's shot that hit off the crossbar.

"We came out in the second half and were back on our heals again," Bryan said. "We made two more costly mistakes in the final third of the match."

Down two goals, Garden City fought back. Crystal Ruvalcaba rolled one in in the 72nd minute. But the Broncbusters never threatened again.

Hesston's win snapped a 20-game Region VI losing streak. The Larks out shot the Broncbusters 19-18, and Keller had a season-high 10 saves.

Garden City is back in action at noon on Saturday at Cisco, Texas.