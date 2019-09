Syracuse Volleyball Quadrangular

Elkhart High School completed Tuesday with a perfect 3-0 record during a Hi Plains League volleyball quadrangular at Syracuse. The host school, Southwestern Heights and Stanton County each finished the day with 1-2 records.

Match scores:

Southwestern Heights defeated Syracuse, 25-22, 25-14.

Elkhart defeated Stanton County, 25-21, 25-13.

Elkhart defeated Syracuse, 25-19, 11-25, 25-13.

Stanton County defeated Southwestern Heights, 25-23, 25-18.

Syracuse defeated Stanton County, 25-8, 25-21.

Elkhart defeated Southwestern Heights, 25-21, 25-17.

Pawnee Heights Triangular

Ingalls High School went 1-1 Tuesday in a volleyball triangular at Pawnee Heights.

Match scores:

Ingalls defeated Pawnee Heights, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18.

Bucklin defeated Ingalls, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19.

Bucklin defeated Pawnee Heights, 25-16, 25-17.