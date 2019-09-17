Garden City Community College’s men and women soccer teams traveled to Concordia Saturday for matches against the Thunderbirds.

Women

The Thunderbirds scored three goals in the first 12 minutes of the match and never looked back, as Cloud County blanked Garden City 6-0 Saturday.

Izabella Christina got things going with a goal in the first two minutes. She added another one six minutes later for a 2-0 advantage. In the 12th minute, Aroa Nieto beat Kaylee Keller before adding her second and third goals less than 20 minutes later. Then, in the final eight minutes of the first half, Christina finished off the hat trick, getting a touch pass from Thaina Cavalcante and striking one into the right corner of the net.

Men

As quickly as Garden City started the match, is how quickly things turned bad on Saturday.

Playing shorthanded for the most the of match, the Broncbusters watched as a 2-0 match turned into an 8-0 loss to Cloud County.

Garden City lost Lucas Caesar for the match, after he received two yellow cards. Marli Greaves followed a few minutes later, and the Broncbusters were two players short the rest of the way.

Meantime Cloud County was on the attack from the very beginning. Manuel Marquez scored four minutes into the match. Jelldrik Dallman added a goal 12 minutes later to put the Thunderbirds up 2-0. Less than 10 minutes after that, Felipe D'Agostini gave Cloud County a 3-0 advantage, rolling a ball past Gabriel Melo. Guilherme Franca closed the first-half scoring with a goal in the 42nd minute, making it 4-0 at the break.

The Thunderbirds broke the match open in the second half as D'Agostini scored six minutes into the final period. Dallman added his second and third goals of the day, and Djougher Oliveira close it out with a goal in the 78th minute.

Both Broncbuster squads will travel to Hesston on Wednesday. the women play at 5 p.m. and the men play at 7 p.m.