OAKLAND, Calif. - Scoring in only one quarter usually reduces the chance of victory. Unless you're the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs crammed all of their points and most of their production into the second quarter Sunday and emerged from Oakland with a 28-10 triumph over the Raiders.

Spread over four quarters, the Chiefs attack would have been impressive enough. To unleash it all in one quarter was incredible. But that's reality with Mahomes.

"A barrage of plays in about a five-minute period," Raiders Coach Jon Gruden said. "We let Mahomes move around back there and cock his arm, and when he gets an opportunity to do that he can drop them in no matter where they are."

The shelling actually began on the first play of the second quarter when Mahomes lofted a 44-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson.

The next two possessions started at the 5 and 6 because of penalties on punt returns. No matter. The Chiefs powered 95 and 94 yards for their next two touchdowns with Mahomes lofting scoring throws to Mecole Hardman (42 yards), the first for the rookie, and Travis Kelce (27 yards).

The pass to Hardman occurred on a third-and-20 after a penalty. Whatever. The speedy Hardman ran past the Oakland defenders.

After Kelce's score made it 21-10, the Raiders made a big mistake by not picking up a first down to run out the first-half clock. The Chiefs regained possession with 47 seconds remaining and scored on the first play, a 39-yarder to Robinson.

A week ago against Jacksonville, Sammy Watkins had a career day with 198 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This Sunday belonged to Robinson, the fourth-year pro who as a favorite target is seeded behind the likes of Kelce, Watkins and Tyreek Hill. Robinson entered the game without a 100-yard receiving or multi-touchdown game in his career.

He got both Sunday, catching all six targets for 172 yards. The six catches also was a career best.

"Today my number was called," Robinson said. "I got a chance to make some plays, and I did."

Robinson figured to become more involved in the absence of Hill, who was absent from the lineup with a shoulder injury.

With Mahomes at the controls, anyone can post big numbers.

"Any week can be a big week for any one of us," Robinson said. "We don't go out thinking it's Mecole's week or Sammy's week or my week or Kelce's week. It could be anyone."

Or everyone. Kelce went for 107 yards. Watkins and Hardman combined for 110, and running back Damien Williams pitched in 48 yards' worth of receptions. Add it up, and Mahomes completed 30 of 44 for 443 yards, the second 400-yard passing game of his career.

If the offense was unleashed in one quarter, the Chiefs' defense came up big for three.

The Chiefs fell behind 10-0 and the stadium rocked. The Raiders are playing their final season in Oakland and the team brought back former stars Daryle Lamonica and Fred Biletnikoff for a pregame ceremony.

Couple that with last Monday's home triumph over the Broncos and Oakland had the look of a team intent of maintaining momentum. The first blows landed, including a Derek Carr touchdown pass.

But after the Chiefs started scoring, the Raiders stopped. The Chiefs came up with three straight short possessions, forcing punts each time.

In the second half, the Chiefs got greedy.

The Raiders reached the KC 4 on their first possession. Carr lofted a pass to Tyrel Williams, but cornerback Bashaud Breeland had better position and got the interception.

"(Carr) probably tried to do too much in that situation," Gruden said. "We probably should have handed it off."

On the Raiders' next series, Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward got his first NFL interception. The big plays kept coming and the Chiefs added sacks by Tanoh Kpassagnon, Kendall Fuller and Chris Jones. Although the Raiders went the final nine possessions without scoring, Jones said he sees room for improvement.

"They came out hard, they came out fast and we had to make some adjustments," Jones said. "I feel like collectively we can all do better."

In the end, both teams pitched a shutout for three quarters. but the Chiefs' dynamic offense made the difference on Sunday.