HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lakin 44, Stanton County 8

The Lakin Broncs continued their ground assault in Week 2, racking up 316 rushing yards Friday at home against Stanton County to move to 2-0 in the Hi Plains League.

In Week 1, Lakin ran for 340 yards on the ground.

The Bronc had nine running backs combine for the positive yardage against the Trojans.

The first quarter was the deciding period of the game, as Lakin compiled 35 points. The LHS defense held Stanton County scoreless through the first half.

The Broncs Kayden Christiansen, Servando Gonzalez and William Gilleland each had a rushing touchdown on the game. The squad also scored two touchdowns off punt returns and kicked a field goal to round out its scoring.

Stanton County’s Sam Davidson scored the only touchdown for the visitors, with the Trojans adding the two-point conversion.

Lakin rushed for 316 yards and passed for 24. Stanton County rushed for 64 yards and threw no passes in the game. The were no turnovers in the game.

Christiansen led was the top rusher in the game with 131 yards.

The Broncs, 2-0 overall, will travel to Syracuse on Friday. The Trojans, 0-2, will be at home in Johnson City Friday when they host Cimarron.

Lakin 35 6 3 0 - 44

Stanton County 0-0-8-0 - 8

Scott City 14, Holcomb 3

Holcomb traveled to Scott City Friday for a Great Western Athletic Conference (GWAC) rivalry match up.

The Beavers won the defensive contest, 14-3.

The Longhorns, 1-1, will host Colby on Friday. Scott City, 2-0, will travel to Goodland.

Scott City 0 0 7 7 - 14

Holcomb 0 3 0 0 -3

Moscow 45, Golden Plains 33

Moscow moved to 2-0 Friday with a 45-33 home win over Golden Plains.

The Wildcats controlled the first quarter as Austin Snyder scored from 11-yards out, point after attempt failed, and Adan Granillo scampered 75 yards for a touchdown. Snyder converted the two-point conversion.

The teams traded touchdowns twice in the second quarter as Moscow’s Granillo threw a 55-yard pass to Snyder to start the scoring. Gerardo Garcia converted the two-point conversion to make the score 20-0. The Bulldogs answered back with a one-yard run from Harley Weese. Weese also ran in the two-point conversion. Snyder scored his third touchdown of the game on a nine-yard run. Garcia converted the extra points run. Weese again angered with a touchdown, this time a 30-yard pass to Wade Rush. he point after failed.

In the third quarter, Granillo picked up a fumble and ran it back for a 29-yard touchdown. The point after attempt failed. Granillo tossed a 25-yard touchdown reception to Trenton Kennedy midway through the quarter. The point after attempt failed. Golden Plains’ Weese then returned the kickoff 73-yards for a score. Rush kicked the point after to make the score 39-21, Moscow.

Golden Plains come back in the fourth quarter fell short as Snyder ran for a 29-yard touchdown, with the point after attempt failing, to bring the score to 45-27. Weese threw a nine-yard scoring pass to Rojelio Loya, point after failed, with 2:14 left in the game. He then threw a 37-yard pass to Rush with less than a minute left in the game. The point after attempt failed.

Moscow will travel to Weskan on Friday.

Moscow 13 14 12 6 - 45

Golden Plains 0 13 8 12 - 33

VOLLEYBALL

Hodgeman County Volleyball Invite

Ingalls High School advanced to the semifinals, but came up short against eventual tournament winner Hill City, 20-25 and 19-25, Friday at the Hodgeman County High School volleyball invitational at Jetmore.

The Bulldogs opened play against Moscow, winning 25-8 and 25-13. They then faced Fowler and won, 25-17 and 25-17. IHS went three sets with South Central but came up short, 27-25, 16-25, 24-26. In the semifinal game, the Bulldogs dropped the match to Hill City, 20-25 and 19-25.

Besides Ingalls, the Wildcats also faced South Central, 13-25 and 13-25; then Fowler which they won in three sets, 25-7, 16-25, 25-20.

Ingalls finished the day with a 2-2 record. Moscow finished the day at 1-2.

Hill City won the tournament over Minneola, 25-22 and 25-23.